The Chinese national flag flies outside the building of the All China Federation of Taiwan Compatriots in Beijing, China, August 3, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China will take disciplinary actions against two Taiwan foundations, banning them from financially cooperating with mainland companies and individuals, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman of China's Taiwan Affairs Office said on Wednesday.

The two foundations are Taiwan Foundation for Democracy and Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund, Ma said.