China always stands with Pakistan, offers supports on political, diplomatic fronts: Pakistani PM

World+Biz

Xinhua
25 June, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2022, 05:41 pm

Related News

China always stands with Pakistan, offers supports on political, diplomatic fronts: Pakistani PM

Sharif said China is helping Pakistan in its development while the enemies of Pakistan target Chinese investors and engineers

Xinhua
25 June, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2022, 05:41 pm
Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. Photo: Reuters.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. Photo: Reuters.

China has always stood with Pakistan and supported it on political and diplomatic fronts in the promotion of peace, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said on Friday.

"I am saying it with absolute certainty that China is a very good and trustworthy friend of Pakistan, which has always supported us in good and bad times," the prime minister said during an event in the port city of Gwadar in the country's southwest Balochistan province.

He said Pakistan was going through a severe power crisis about a decade ago, during which it suffered up to 12 hours of electricity load shedding.

China, under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), made investments in Pakistan and built power plants generating thousands of megawatts of electricity with its own capacity, resources, technology, machinery and expertise, which helped Pakistan overcome the crisis, Sharif added.

Sharif said China is helping Pakistan in its development while the enemies of Pakistan target Chinese investors and engineers, but neither the Pakistani government nor the public accepts it.

"I request the people to help the friendly country which is investing in Pakistan. We should protect them more than our own selves because they are contributing to the development of Pakistan," he said. 

China / South Asia

China-Pakistan / Pak PM Shehbaz

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

8h | Wheels
Our team full of hope and mettle, before we entered the disaster zone. PHOTO: SWAMIM AHMED

How we survived 4 days in Sunamganj flood

1d | Panorama
Photo: Bipul Sarker Sunny

Immigrants or refugees: Who really are the Maldoiyas?

1d | Features
Selim Raihan, executive director, Sanem. Photo: TBS

'To make full use of the bridge's connectivity in this region, we need Padma Plus'

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Padma Bridge inauguration draws huge crowd

Padma Bridge inauguration draws huge crowd

47m | Videos
Is Padma Bridge really expensive?

Is Padma Bridge really expensive?

2h | Videos
Messi means record, record means Messi

Messi means record, record means Messi

19h | Videos
Zovan, Safa to star in '24 Ghonta'

Zovan, Safa to star in '24 Ghonta'

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

4
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion