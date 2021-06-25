Child soldiers carried out Burkina Faso massacre, says government

Reuters
25 June, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2021, 05:51 pm

It was the worst attack in years in an area plagued by jihadists linked to Islamic State and al Qaeda

A view shows damaged buildings and huts at the site of an attack in the village of Solhan, in Yagha province bordering Niger, Burkina Faso June 7, 2021. Burkina Faso Prime Minister&#039;s Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
A view shows damaged buildings and huts at the site of an attack in the village of Solhan, in Yagha province bordering Niger, Burkina Faso June 7, 2021. Burkina Faso Prime Minister's Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

A massacre in northeast Burkina Faso in which more than 130 people were killed this month was carried out mostly by children between the ages of 12 and 14, the government said.

Armed assailants raided the village of Solhan on the evening of 4 June, opened fire on residents and burned homes. It was the worst attack in years in an area plagued by jihadists linked to Islamic State and al Qaeda.

Government spokesman Ousseni Tamboura said the majority of the attackers were children, prompting condemnation from the UN

"We strongly condemn the recruitment of children and adolescents by non-state armed groups. This is a grave violation of their fundamental rights," the UN children's agency UNICEF said in a statement on Thursday.

Despite interventions from UN peacekeepers and international armed forces, attacks by Islamist extremists continue unabated across West Africa's Sahel region, including neighbouring Mali and Niger.

Local officials in Burkina Faso's north, where jihadists control large areas, said child soldiers have been used by Islamist groups over the past year, but this month's attack was by far the highest profile case.

It represented a new low for the impoverished West African country that since 2018 has seen a sharp rise in attacks on civilians and soldiers.

Hundreds of people have been killed and more than 1.2 million are displaced, UNICEF said, many of whom have been forced into makeshift camps dotted across the arid north, east and centre. Over 2,200 schools have been closed - about one in ten - affecting over 300,000 children.

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

1d | Videos
TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

1d | Videos
TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

1d | Videos
TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

1d | Videos

