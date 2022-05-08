Chechnya's Kadyrov says his soldiers control Popasna, Ukraine disagrees

World+Biz

Reuters
08 May, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 08 May, 2022, 09:55 am

Related News

Chechnya's Kadyrov says his soldiers control Popasna, Ukraine disagrees

Reuters
08 May, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 08 May, 2022, 09:55 am
Re-elected head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov attends an inauguration ceremony in Grozny, Russia October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Chingis Kondarov/File Photo
Re-elected head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov attends an inauguration ceremony in Grozny, Russia October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Chingis Kondarov/File Photo

Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia's republic of Chechnya, said on Sunday his soldiers have taken control of most of the eastern Ukrainian city of Popasna, while Ukrainian officials said a battle for the town in the east of the country is ongoing.

In mid-April, Russian forces launched a new offensive push along most of Ukraine's eastern flank, with some of most intense attacks and shelling taking place recently around Popasna in the Luhansk region.

"Fighters of the Chechen special forces ... have taken most of Popasna under control," Kadyrov, who has often described himself as Russian President Vladimir Putin's "foot soldier", wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

"The main streets and central districts of the town have been completely cleared."

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.

There was no immediate response from Ukraine, but late Saturday Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said heavy fighting for the town continues.

"A battle for Popasna is ongoing," Arestovych said in a video on social media.

"Russian propagandists have joyfully reported that they have already taken it, but this is not quite how it is. This is their 117th 'capture of Popasna' claim only this week."

Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of the Luhansk region, said earlier on Saturday that Ukrainian forces still controlled the area. "The situation is very difficult, but under control," Gaidai said in a Telegram video post.

He added that Chechen troops were not taking part in fighting, but were looting and taking videos.

Kadyrov has frequently posted on Telegram reports and videos of Chechen soldiers allegedly participating in activities in Ukraine, but there has been no confirmation of how many have actually been deployed and whether they have participated in fighting.

Top News / Europe

Ukraine crisis / Ramzan Kadyrov

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A demonstrator holds up an abortion flag outside of the US Supreme Court as justices hear a major abortion case on the legality of a Republican-backed Louisiana law that imposes restrictions on abortion doctors, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, 4 March, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Potential Supreme Court abortion decision shows callous disregard for women's lives

18h | Panorama
Kingfisher on overhead cable. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

White-breasted Kingfisher: Keeping calm and cool in our claustrophobic capital

21h | Panorama
Bang for Buck: Hero Thriller 160R

Bang for Buck: Hero Thriller 160R

23h | Wheels
Team members of Strides Co: CTO Ariq Mansur (L-R), CEO Zahia Khondoker and COO Alavi Khondoker. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Strides Co: A platform that set out to meet demands for contemporary clothing

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How incidents like harassment of tourists can affect the tourism business

How incidents like harassment of tourists can affect the tourism business

11h | Videos
Demand for Bangladesh-made garments growing in global market

Demand for Bangladesh-made garments growing in global market

11h | Videos
Russia conducts nuclear weapons exercises in Baltic Sea

Russia conducts nuclear weapons exercises in Baltic Sea

12h | Videos
Alina campaigns for Russia in war against Ukraine, says EU

Alina campaigns for Russia in war against Ukraine, says EU

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

4
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

5
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years