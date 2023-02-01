Canadian province tries decriminalizing drugs to fight overdose crisis

World+Biz

Reuters
01 February, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 12:04 pm

Related News

Canadian province tries decriminalizing drugs to fight overdose crisis

Reuters
01 February, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 12:04 pm
Dave Hamm, an ethical substance peer navigator with the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users (VANDU), distributes packets of drugs tested for contaminants, as the province of British Columbia decriminalized the possession of small amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA and opioids like heroin, fentanyl and morphine, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada January 31, 2023. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Dave Hamm, an ethical substance peer navigator with the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users (VANDU), distributes packets of drugs tested for contaminants, as the province of British Columbia decriminalized the possession of small amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA and opioids like heroin, fentanyl and morphine, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada January 31, 2023. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

The western Canadian province of British Columbia on Tuesday began a three-year pilot program to stop prosecuting people for carrying small amounts of heroin, meth, ecstasy, or crack cocaine, as part of an effort to fight a drug overdose crisis.

BC accounts for about a third of the 32,000 deaths due to overdose and trafficking nationally since 2016, according to official data. The province declared drug overdose a public health emergency that year.

The problem worsened with the Covid-19 pandemic, which disrupted illicit drug supply chains as well support services, leaving people with more toxic drugs that they used alone.

Preliminary data released Tuesday by the province showed there were 2,272 suspected illicit drug toxicity deaths in 2022, the second largest annual number ever recorded, behind 2021, which had 34 more deaths.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government said in May it would let B.C. decriminalize the drugs in a first-of-its-kind exemption in Canada. By not prosecuting people carrying small amounts of drugs, the B.C. government hopes to tackle the issue as a health problem rather than through the criminal justice system.

The province says the exemption is intended to reduce the stigma associated with substance use and to make it easier for people to approach authorities for guidance.

Robert Schwartz, a professor at the University of Toronto, said the measure was commendable as a first step, but that more needed to be done to tackle the drug problem.

"The problem that we have with these substances is that we have a huge, illicit supply that's causing great harm," Schwartz said. "To really deal with this, we need a comprehensive public health approach. This decriminalization, it's a first step."

The drugs on the exemption list, which also includes fentanyl and other opioids, remain illegal and the exemption from arrest is only for possession of up to 2.5 grams for personal use.

"For many years we have had a de facto policy not to arrest people for personal drug possession" but this change will mean fewer seizures of small amounts of drugs, a spokesperson for the Vancouver Police Department said.

Other Canadian communities are closely watching the pilot. They also face a rise in drug overdose deaths.

Many health experts argue decriminalization would encourage drug users to use them in safer spaces where they can access medical care.

Drug Addiction / Drug

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

2h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

How to redirect inward remittances to formal channels

4h | Panorama
Photo: Bloomberg

How the 'madoffs of Manhattan' can unravel Gautam Adani's empire

2h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Tips to incorporate sustainable construction

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Alka Yagnik guinness world record

Alka Yagnik guinness world record

1h | TBS Entertainment
Interest rate should be left to market

Interest rate should be left to market

1h | TBS Round Table
Adani’s shares fell sharply after allegation

Adani’s shares fell sharply after allegation

17h | TBS World
Why Messi was blocked on Instagram?

Why Messi was blocked on Instagram?

16h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

3
Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi university students identified as problematic users of Facebook, internet: Study

4
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

5
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

6
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms