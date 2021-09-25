Canadian PM Trudeau says two detained citizens have left China

Canadian PM Trudeau says two detained citizens have left China

Although Beijing insisted throughout that the two cases were not linked, Trudeau's Liberal government accused China of engaging in hostage diplomacy

People hold placards calling for China to release Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig outside a court hearing for Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou at the BC Supreme Court in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, March 6, 2019. Photo :Reuters
People hold placards calling for China to release Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig outside a court hearing for Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou at the BC Supreme Court in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, March 6, 2019. Photo :Reuters

Two Canadian citizens who were detained by Beijing for more than 1,000 days have left Chinese airspace and will arrive back in Canada early on Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Friday.

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were picked up in December 2018, shortly after Vancouver police arrested Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on a US warrant. Shortly before Trudeau spoke, Canadian media reported that Meng flew back to China after reaching a deal with US authorities.

"Twelve minutes ago Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor left Chinese airspace on their way back home," Trudeau told reporters in brief remarks.

"These two men have been through an unbelievably difficult situation, but it is inspiring and it is good news for all of us that they are on their way home to their families."

Although Beijing insisted throughout that the two cases were not linked, Trudeau's Liberal government accused China of engaging in hostage diplomacy. Trudeau was not asked whether the two countries had struck a bilateral deal.

"I want to thank our allies and partners around the world in the international community who have stood steadfast in solidarity with Canada and with these two Canadians," he said.

