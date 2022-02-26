Canadian liquor stores remove Russian vodka from shelves after Ukraine invasion

World+Biz

Reuters
26 February, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 09:43 am

Related News

Canadian liquor stores remove Russian vodka from shelves after Ukraine invasion

In Ontario alone, all products produced in Russia will be removed from 679 stores

Reuters
26 February, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 09:43 am
Bottles of Russian Standard Vodka are seen in a LCBO store in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 25, 2022. Photo :Reuters
Bottles of Russian Standard Vodka are seen in a LCBO store in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 25, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Canadian liquor stores are removing Russian vodka and other Russian made alcoholic beverages from their shelves in an act of condemnation over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

After weeks of warnings from Western leaders, Russia unleashed a three-pronged invasion of Ukraine from the north, east and south on Thursday, in an attack that threatened to upend Europe's post-Cold War order.

Liquor stores in the provinces of Manitoba and Newfoundland said they were removing Russian spirits, while Ontario, Canada's most populous province, also directed the Liquor Control Board Of Ontario to withdraw all Russian products.

In Ontario alone, all products produced in Russia will be removed from 679 stores.

"The Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation, along with other Liquor jurisdictions throughout Canada, has made the decision to remove products of Russian origin from its shelves," the NLC Liquor Store said in a tweet.

Canada imported C$4.8 million ($3.78 million) worth of alcoholic beverages from Russia in 2021, according to Statistics Canada data. That is down 23.8% from C$6.3 million in 2020. Vodka is the second most popular spirit among Canadian consumers after whisky, Statscan said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced sanctions against Russia, which he said would impose "severe costs on complicit Russian elites" and limit President Vladimir Putin's ability to continue funding the invasion.

"Ontario joins Canada's allies in condemning the Russian government's act of aggression against the Ukrainian people and we strongly support the federal government's efforts to sanction the Russian government," Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said in a statement.

"The people of Ontario will always stand against tyranny and oppression," Bethlenfalvy said.

($1 = 1.2700 Canadian dollars)

Canada / vodka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A family getting registered at Alok Nibash as they arrive in Dhaka for cancer treatment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alok Nibash: A ray of light for the cancer patients

31m | Panorama
Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

46m | Wheels
Yamaha building a hydrogen V8 engine for Toyota

Yamaha building a hydrogen V8 engine for Toyota

1h | Wheels
Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

23h | Food

More Videos from TBS

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

14h | Videos
Indian little master beat World champion

Indian little master beat World champion

14h | Videos
Anushka Sharma starts Chakda Xpress preps

Anushka Sharma starts Chakda Xpress preps

15h | Videos
Prabhas-Pooja's warm chemistry on Jaan Hai Meri song

Prabhas-Pooja's warm chemistry on Jaan Hai Meri song

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused