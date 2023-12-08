Canadian lawmaker accuses Israel of committing ‘cultural genocide’

A flare falls over Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from southern Israel, December 7, 2023. REUTERS

Israel continues intense bombardment of the Gaza Strip, as health facilities and humanitarian aid efforts are crumbling due to intense fighting.

White House aide says US has "not given a firm deadline to Israel" to end military operations in the besieged enclave.

UN Security Council expected to discuss situation in Gaza on Friday as countries press for a ceasefire amid continued opposition from veto-holding US.

At least 17,177 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll stands at about 1,150.

10:51

Casualties reported as Israeli fighter jets pound Gaza

Israeli warplanes have launched a series of raids across the Gaza Strip, according to the Al Jazeera team in Gaza, with reports of casualties, specifically in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central area of the war-torn Palestinian enclave.

An Al Jazeera video shows civil defence and civilian volunteers carrying injured Palestinians out of a building destroyed in the attack.

Air strikes were also launched in the early morning hours in several areas of Khan Younis in the south, including Maan, Jourat al-Aqqad, and around al-Mahatta Street, as well as in the neighbouring city of Rafah.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported several deaths and injuries from an Israeli bombing that targeted the Shujayea neighbourhood, east of Gaza City.

10:37

Biden sends 'Happy Hanukkah' wishes, White House lights first candle

The White House lit candles on the first night of Hanukkah tonight, the Jewish festival of lights, reports The Times of Israel.

US President Joe Biden posted a photo of the lit menorah at the White House, the media reported.

"The story of Hanukkah teaches us that even a little bit of light, wherever it is found, can dispel the darkness and illuminate a path forward. From our family to yours, Jill and I wish you and your loved ones a Chanukah Sameach, a Happy Hanukkah!" the president wrote on X.

10:26

Two more Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza fighting

The Israeli military has announced the deaths of two more soldiers killed in fighting in Gaza, while a third was seriously injured.

One of the soldiers, a 41-year-old in the 271st Engineering Battalion, was killed in battle in southern Gaza. The second, a 28-year-old in the 699th Battalion, was killed during fighting in north of the Gaza Strip.

The UN reports that 93 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the start of the ground invasion of Gaza, citing official Israeli sources.

It is not known if the latest deaths are included in that total.

8:24

Hezbollah attacks on northern Israel continue; Netanyahu issues warning

Amid rising regional tension over Israel's war on Gaza, Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and Iranian-backed fighters in Syria launched 13 attacks against targets in the north of Israel and the Golan Heights, Washington, DC-based think tank the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said. Al Jazeera reports.

Hezbollah in Lebanon said it conducted 10 attacks on Israeli military positions along the border between the two countries on Thursday, including an antitank missile that killed an Israeli citizen near the settlement of Mattat, the ISW said.

Two rockets were also fired from Syria towards Buqata, in the Israeli-occupied portion of the Golan Heights, it added.

The ongoing attacks by Hezbollah in Lebanon come as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Israeli forces in the north of Israel on Thursday and issued a warning that his military would "turn Beirut and south Lebanon into Gaza and Khan Younis" if Hezbollah "makes a mistake", the ISW said.

8:24

Canadian lawmaker accuses Israel of committing 'cultural genocide'

The remark by Don Davies, a Canadian parliament member from the left-wing New Democratic Party, comes just hours after news broke that Palestinian academic and poet Refaat Alareer was killed in an Israeli attack in Gaza, reports Al Jazeera.

"Israel is now using sophisticated technology to target and kill leading Gazan academics, authors, historians, poets, artists, journalists, teachers," Davies wrote on X. "These are not Hamas leaders. This is cultural genocide.

"The world must intervene to stop this brutal crime against humanity."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has failed to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.