02 July, 2021, 08:25 am
Canadian heatwave record village overwhelmingly burned in wildfire

Abnormally high temperatures have been recorded in swathes of North America. British Columbia, in western Canada, recorded 486 deaths over five days compared with an average of 165 in normal times

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

A wildfire has burned 90% of the village that recorded Canada's highest ever temperature, the local MP said.

Brad Vis said the fire had caused extensive damage to Lytton, in British Columbia, and to surrounding critical infrastructure, reports the BBC.

Jan Polderman, mayor of Lytton, told the BBC he had been "lucky to get out with my own life".

"There won't be very much left of Lytton," he said. "There was fire everywhere."

Polderman told the BBC's Newshour programme his town was engulfed by a "wall of fire".

He had earlier ordered people to evacuate, saying flames had spread through the village in just 15 minutes.

The village this week recorded the country's highest ever temperature of 49.6C (121.3F).

Abnormally high temperatures have been recorded in swathes of North America. British Columbia, in western Canada, recorded 486 deaths over five days compared with an average of 165 in normal times.

Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe blamed the extreme weather. The western province had seen only three heat-related deaths over the past three to five years.

