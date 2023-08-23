Canadian finance minister, who does not own a car, fined for speeding

World+Biz

Reuters
23 August, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 11:05 am

Related News

Canadian finance minister, who does not own a car, fined for speeding

Reuters
23 August, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 11:05 am
FILE PHOTO: Canada&#039;s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland attends a news conference before delivering the federal budget in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada March 28, 2023. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland attends a news conference before delivering the federal budget in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada March 28, 2023. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo

Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, an avid cyclist who says she does not own a car, was fined C$273 ($200) for speeding in her home province of Alberta, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Freeland was caught driving 132 km/hr (82 mph) between the towns of Grande Prairie and Peace River and has paid the ticket in full, her spokesperson Katherine Cuplinskas said.

The news was first broken by the Counter Signal website.

Cuplinskas did not say when the incident occurred and what the speed limit had been on that stretch of road. The maximum speed limit on Alberta highways is 110 km/hr.

Freeland is a legislator who represents a parliamentary constituency in central Toronto, Canada's largest city, and is often photographed on her bike.

"A fact that still shocks my dad is that I don't actually own a car," she told reporters last month.

"I walk, I take the subway. My kids walk and ride their bikes and take the subway – it's actually healthier for our family," she said.

Canada / Chrystia Freeland / speeding

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

6h | Panorama
The Bhumijo app can be used to digitally pay for the toilet services. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Bhumijo: The enterprise building and spreading public toilets across the country

4h | Panorama
High-concept furniture designers are coming up with creative ways to create decor that are not only environmentally-friendly, but also beautiful. Photo: HT

5 sustainable furniture trends reshaping interior design in 2023

1d | Habitat
England&#039;s Rachel Daly and Georgia Stanway celebrate during the penalty shootout. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, England v Nigeria, 7 August, 2023. Photo: REUTERS

Women's football is just starting to roar

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

India aims historic south pole Moon landing

India aims historic south pole Moon landing

1h | TBS World
Arisha suffers from rare 'Gaucher Disease'

Arisha suffers from rare 'Gaucher Disease'

5h | TBS Stories
Women footballers lag far behind men in terms of money and exposure

Women footballers lag far behind men in terms of money and exposure

21h | TBS SPORTS
Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19