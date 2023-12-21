Canada's Trudeau sees shift in India relations after US plot revealed

World+Biz

Reuters
21 December, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 08:54 am

Related News

Canada's Trudeau sees shift in India relations after US plot revealed

Trudeau announced that Canadian intelligence agencies were pursuing credible allegations linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader

Reuters
21 December, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 08:54 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he senses a change in India's tone with Ottawa after the United States warned New Delhi about its involvement in a thwarted plot to kill a Sikh separatist leader on US soil, the CBC reported on Wednesday.

"I think there is a beginning of an understanding that they can't bluster their way through this and there is an openness to collaborating in a way that perhaps they were less open before," Trudeau said in an interview with the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

"There's an understanding that maybe, maybe just churning out attacks against Canada isn't going to make this problem go away," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Trudeau announced 18 Sept that Canadian intelligence agencies were pursuing credible allegations linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader, 45-year-old Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in British Columbia in June, upending diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The US Justice Department in November charged a man accused of orchestrating an unsuccessful plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist - a US citizen of Indian origin living in New York City, alleging that an Indian government official directed the plan. US officials did not name the targeted person.

After the US revelations, Canadian officials pressed India to cooperate in its investigation of the June murder, which drew renewed attention to the movement for a Sikh homeland in northern India.

New Dehli had angrily rejected Canada's claim, sparking a diplomatic row, with both sides expelling diplomats and trade talks potentially destabilized. By contrast, India said it was taking the US indictment seriously and investigating.

Both the United States and Canada are seeking to build better ties with India to counter Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

"We don't want to be in a situation of having a fight with India right now over this. We want to be working on that trade deal. We want to be advancing the Indo-Pacific strategy," Trudeau told the CBC.

"But it is foundational for Canada to stand up for people's rights, for people's safety, and for the rule of law. And that's what we're going to do," Trudeau said.

South Asia

Canada / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

IMF Targets: To avoid debt distress, our financing must come from long-term and least-cost sources

3h | Panorama
Resin rings are Cedars Hazel.Co&#039;s best-selling item, and they have sold more than 500 units 50 far, F010. PHOTO: COURTESY

How to set your business apart when selling the same product

3h | Panorama
Armed men stand on the beach as the Galaxy Leader commercial ship, seized by Yemen&#039;s Houthis last month, is anchored off the coast of al-Salif, Yemen on 5 December 2023. Photo: REUTERS

Red Sea attacks: How will global trade be affected?

3h | Panorama
SI Milton Kumar Deb Das hands over a recovered phone to its owner. Photo: Courtesy

'Mobile KD' Milton: Meet the policeman who recovered over 6,000 lost phones

17h | Features

More Videos from TBS

ADP implementation declines despite govt. emphasis on spending ahead of polls

ADP implementation declines despite govt. emphasis on spending ahead of polls

16h | TBS Stories
Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

22h | Tech Talk
Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

1d | Multimedia
In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

1d | Multimedia