Canada unveils for first time target date for NATO defense spending goal

World+Biz

Reuters
12 July, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2024, 01:32 pm

Related News

Canada unveils for first time target date for NATO defense spending goal

The Trudeau government has announced several plans to raise defense spending since coming to power in 2015, but until Thursday, it had not outlined a definite timeline for reaching the NATO target, drawing criticism from allies

Reuters
12 July, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2024, 01:32 pm
File photo of Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: Reuters
File photo of Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: Reuters

Canada will increase defense spending to the NATO target of 2% of gross domestic product by 2032, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday, making a commitment for the first time on when the government would meet the goal as pressure from the United States mounts.

The Trudeau government has announced several plans to raise defense spending since coming to power in 2015, but until Thursday, it had not outlined a definite timeline for reaching the NATO target, drawing criticism from allies.

"As we continue such investments, Canada fully expects to reach NATO's 2% of GDP spending target by 2032," Trudeau told reporters in Washington, where he was attending a summit of NATO leaders.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Canada currently spends about 1.4% of GDP on defense and, in a defense policy update in April, announced plans to raise military expenditure to 1.76% of GDP by 2030.

Ottawa has been under pressure from Washington to boost defense spending. In May, U.S. senators wrote to Trudeau to urge him to increase defense spending further, and this week U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson accused Canada of "riding on America's coattails."

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said last month that more than 20 of the 32 NATO members were set to meet the alliance's target defense spending this year, highlighting how allies have raised military spending since Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

In a briefing, Trudeau said Canada had participated in all NATO initiatives and punched above its weight, something that he said "isn't always reflected in the crass mathematical calculation that certain people turn to very quickly."

Canada had focused on utilizing its resources efficiently and "not some nominal targets that make for easy headlines and accounting practices, but don't actually make us automatically safer," he added.

The announcement was quickly criticized domestically, with the main opposition Conservative Party saying Trudeau's plan was not serious and an attempt to save face at the Washington summit.

"The Liberals released a defense policy update just three months ago that showed no path anywhere close to 2%. If this commitment to get to 2% was serious, it would have been included in that plan," the Conservative Party's defense critic, James Bezan, said in a statement.

Trudeau said Ottawa conducts periodic reviews of its military needs. In a defense policy update expected in 2028, he said, it would explore opportunities to further increase spending.

In a statement, the defense ministry said Canada would invest in "the right mix of these additional capabilities" outlined in the April policy update to reach the 2% target by 2032.

The next federal election must be held by end-October 2025 and a range of polls show the Trudeau-led Liberals would lose badly to the Conservatives.

Canada / NATO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

19m | Panorama
Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, owner of Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, showcases his farm’s prized Wyandotte chickens. Situated in a remote village of the district, the farm is renowned for its collection of 25 highly sought-after breeds of exotic chickens, cherished primarily as pets. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Ali Akbar Tutul

Shuvo Agro: From passion to prosperous poultry farm

14m | Features
The daal that graces the plates of dormitory dwellers bears a striking resemblance to water in its consistency. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why doesn't the memory of Dhaka University's daal never get dull?

4h | Panorama
Local brands have found innovative and creative ways to incorporate imitation pearls in their designs. Photo: 6 Yards Story.

Into the world of timeless pearls and local brands

4h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

15h | Videos
China's Role in the Russia-North Korea Relationship

China's Role in the Russia-North Korea Relationship

14h | Videos
Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

17h | Videos
Bangla Blockade: Police baton charge on protesting students in Chittagong

Bangla Blockade: Police baton charge on protesting students in Chittagong

17h | Videos