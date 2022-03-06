Canada urges citizens to leave Russia

World+Biz

AFP/BSS
06 March, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 12:28 pm

Related News

Canada urges citizens to leave Russia

AFP/BSS
06 March, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 12:28 pm
Ukrainian military members walk following the ongoing Russian invasion in Lviv, Ukraine, March 5, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
Ukrainian military members walk following the ongoing Russian invasion in Lviv, Ukraine, March 5, 2022. Photo: REUTERS

Canada on Saturday called on its nationals to avoid all travel to Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine and on Canadians in Russia to leave the country.

In an update to its travel advice, the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommended that its nationals "avoid all travel to Russia due to the impacts of the armed conflict with Ukraine."

"If you are in Russia, you should leave while commercial means are still available," the statement added.

Ottawa had previously advised its citizens to avoid nonessential travel to Russia.

In the travel advisory, the ministry said that sanctions on Moscow and Russia's response "may have an important impact on the availability and the provision of essential service. Flight availability is becoming extremely limited."

The ministry also noted that Russia had passed a law on March 4 that "severely restricts free speech."

The legislation punishes the publication of what it calls "fake news" about its invasion with jail terms of up to 15 years.

Foreign journalists and other media workers in the country "may face considerable risks," the advisory said.

Ottawa urged Canadians in Russia to refrain from discussing the invasion, participating in protests or sharing or publishing information related to current events in Russia and Ukraine.

Canadians who wished to stay in Russia despite the travel advisory were warned they might have to stay "longer than expected" and could be affected by shortages of essential products and services.

They also ran the risk of being unable to use their bank cards, and "should not depend on the Government of Canada to help you leave the country."

Canada, which has already levied many economic sanctions on Russia, "will continue to impose punitive sanctions on Putin and the oligarchs" so that they understand their "monumental error," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, while announcing a European trip.

Trudeau is due to leave Ottawa on Sunday to travel to London, Riga, Berlin and Warsaw to discuss support for Ukraine.

Top News

Ukraine crisis / Canada / evacuation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Russian attack suggests that Russia has stopped trying to win the global propaganda war. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Would Russia Attack a Nuclear Power Plant?

1h | Panorama
Some business conglomerates added helicopters to their fleet and turned it into a commercial service while others lent their helicopters to those who had gone commercial. Photo: Bashundhara Airways

Chartered helicopters: More convenience and status, less a viable business

3h | Panorama
Colourful yet soothing Spring/ Summer collection of Le Reve

Summer’s comfort in the colours of spring

4h | Mode
Pastel musings at Sahar Rahman Couture

Pastel musings at Sahar Rahman Couture

5h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Cookies with 4 ingredients | Cookies Recipe Bangla

Cookies with 4 ingredients | Cookies Recipe Bangla

3h | Videos
Businessmen are interested in the resort business

Businessmen are interested in the resort business

3h | Videos
New Bengali Film | Mosharraf Karim

New Bengali Film | Mosharraf Karim

4h | Videos
Footage shows Russians preparing to enter Kyiv | Ukraine

Footage shows Russians preparing to enter Kyiv | Ukraine

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

6
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last