Canada stabbings suspect dies after car chase

The suspect in a stabbing in Canada that left 10 dead and 18 others injured has died after he was captured by police, said officials.

Police said earlier that Myles Sanderson, 32, was taken into custody in the province of Saskatchewan on Wednesday (7 September) , reports the BBC.

Footage from the scene showed a white SUV run off the road and surrounded by police cruisers near Rosthern town.

Ten victims remain in hospital, three of them in a critical condition.

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore told a news conference on Wednesday night that police had received a report earlier in the day of Sanderson stealing a vehicle from outside a property. The householder was not injured during the theft.

Police gave pursuit as Sanderson fled at speeds of 150km/h (93mph). They rammed his vehicle into a ditch and police found a knife in the SUV as they arrested him, said the police chief.

Shortly after his arrest, Sanderson went into "medical distress" and was taken to a hospital in Saskatoon, where he died, she added.

News of his capture came soon after an alert was sent to Canadian mobile phone users warning people near the town of Wakaw to "seek immediate shelter/shelter in place" because a man armed with a knife had been seen driving in the area. Rosthern is 44km (27 miles) west of Wakaw.

Police had been facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and breaking and entering.

Unverified videos on social media showed a suspect being arrested by police on the side of a rural highway. The vehicle in the footage bears a resemblance to a white Chevrolet Avalanche, the same model that police described in their since-cancelled alert.

The main suspect's brother, Damien Sanderson, was also accused of playing a role in the attacks on Sunday in the remote area. On Monday, police found his body and are now investigating whether his brother killed him during the manhunt.

Earlier on Wednesday, the parents of the brothers had appealed for their surviving son to turn himself in.

"I want to apologise for my son, my sons," his mother said in an interview with CBC News.

"We don't know the whole story, but I want to apologise to everybody that was hurt and affected by this terrible situation."

Police have not yet revealed any suspected motive for the knife rampage, which encompassed 13 separate crime scenes.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe thanked police "who have worked day and night to track down and arrest this dangerous criminal", adding: "We owe you all a great debt of gratitude."

Canada's parole board said on Tuesday (6 September) that it would review why Myles Sanderson was released early from prison while serving a four-year sentence for several violent crimes.