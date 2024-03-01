Canada says what happened to Gaza aid convoy is 'a nightmare'

Canada says what happened to Gaza aid convoy is 'a nightmare'

Gaza health authorities said more than 100 Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli forces. Israel challenged the death toll and said many of the victims were run over by aid trucks

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly speaks during a joint press conference with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 2, 2024. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly speaks during a joint press conference with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 2, 2024. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Thursday said the deaths of dozens of people waiting for an aid convoy in Gaza was "a nightmare" and called for an end to fighting in the enclave.

Gaza health authorities said more than 100 Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli forces. Israel challenged the death toll and said many of the victims were run over by aid trucks.

"When it comes to what happened in Gaza today ... I must say I think this is a nightmare," Joly told reporters in Ottawa. "We need to make sure that international aid is sent into Gaza and that people are protected when they go and get that aid."

