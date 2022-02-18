Canada police start arresting protesters to end Ottawa blockade

World+Biz

Reuters
18 February, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2022, 07:59 pm

Related News

Canada police start arresting protesters to end Ottawa blockade

Reuters
18 February, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2022, 07:59 pm
A man relaxes in his pickup truck as truckers and supporters continue to protest against the Covid-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 6, 2022. Photo :Reuters
A man relaxes in his pickup truck as truckers and supporters continue to protest against the Covid-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 6, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Canadian police on Friday started arresting protesters as part of an operation to end a three-week blockade of Ottawa by hundreds of truck drivers that crippled the capital and prompted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to assume emergency powers.

Live television footage showed police making at least seven arrests, without using any force. Officers had detained two of the protest leaders late on Thursday.

"Some protesters are surrendering and are being arrested. We ask protesters to remain peaceful and lawful," the Ottawa police said in a tweet.

The drivers, joined by thousands of demonstrators and some 400 vehicles, turned the streets around Parliament into a noisy party zone since first arriving on Jan. 28, in what has become one of the worst crises to hit Trudeau since he took power in 2015.

The drivers initially demanded an end to cross-border Covid-19 vaccine mandates but the protest gradually turned into an anti-government and anti-Trudeau demonstration

Top News

Ottawa blockade / Canadian police / Justin Trudeau / Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau / Canada anti-vaccine mandate protests

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edward, Prince of Wales, with Pratap Singh of Jammu and Kashmir during his trip in India in 1921. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Prince of Wales’ 1921 trip to India was a royal disaster

8h | Panorama
While the export growth in RMG is appreciable, international buyers are still unwilling to pay higher prices. Photo: Mumit M

RMG growth is backed by volume, not price. What can turn the tide?

9h | Panorama
Among all the places, Social Science Chattar is quite popular for its natural ambience and delicious snacks. Photo: Noor A Alam

Street foods to enjoy around DU campus

10h | Food
The two-storey house costing just Tk1 lakh in Vennatala village shows how the community-driven Sobai Mile Jhenaidah Gori was geared towards making cities more livable. Photo: Mumit M

Vision for a modern city: The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

10h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

9h | Videos
Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

23h | Videos
First woman reported cured of HIV

First woman reported cured of HIV

1d | Videos
Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again