Canada PM Trudeau to unveil new cabinet, vows gender balance despite losses

World+Biz

Reuters
15 October, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2021, 06:55 pm

Related News

Canada PM Trudeau to unveil new cabinet, vows gender balance despite losses

Reuters
15 October, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2021, 06:55 pm
Canada&#039;s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday he would reshuffle his cabinet on 26 October and ensure there was a gender balance, even though he lost female ministers in an election last month.

Trudeau was re-elected to a third term in office on Sept. 20 but only won a minority of seats, which means he needs to cooperate with opposition legislators to govern.

"The new Cabinet will remain gender balanced," said a statement from Trudeau's office. Since taking power in late 2015, Trudeau - an avowed feminist - has named cabinets with an even split of male and female ministers.

But in the run-up to the election, one high-profile woman cabinet minister quit and another three lost their seats.

His office also said the new Parliament would be recalled on 22 November.

Top News

Canada PM Trudeau / Trudeau / Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Mullahs clash with cops in city

Mullahs clash with cops in city

2h | Videos
$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

4
Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim
RMG

Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim

5
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

6
Where to invest to get tax rebate
Thoughts

Where to invest to get tax rebate