Canada PM Trudeau nominates first judge of colour to sit on Supreme Court

Jamal, born in Nairobi in 1967, emigrated with his family to Britain in 1969 where he said he was "taunted and harassed because of my name, religion, or the color of my skin"

The Honourable Mr. Justice Mahmud Jamal, who has been a judge on Ontario&#039;s court of appeal since 2019 and has been nominated to Canada&#039;s Supreme Court, poses in an undated photograph. Office of the Commissioner Federal Judicial Affairs Canada/Handout via REUTERS
The Honourable Mr. Justice Mahmud Jamal, who has been a judge on Ontario's court of appeal since 2019 and has been nominated to Canada's Supreme Court, poses in an undated photograph. Office of the Commissioner Federal Judicial Affairs Canada/Handout via REUTERS

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday made history by nominating the first judge of colour to sit on the country's Supreme Court, which has only ever had white justices in its 146-year existence.

Mahmud Jamal, who has been a judge on Ontario's court of appeal since 2019, trained as a lawyer and appeared before the Supreme Court in 35 appeals addressing a range of civil, constitutional, criminal and regulatory issues.

"He'll be a valuable asset to the Supreme Court - and that's why, today, I'm announcing his historic nomination to our country's highest court," Trudeau said on Twitter.

Trudeau has frequently said there is a need to address systemic racism in Canada.

Jamal, born in Nairobi in 1967, emigrated with his family to Britain in 1969 where he said he was "taunted and harassed because of my name, religion, or the color of my skin."

In 1981 the family moved to Canada, where his "experiences exposed me to some of the challenges and aspirations of immigrants, religious minorities, and racialized persons," he said in a document submitted to support his candidacy.

Canada is a multicultural country, with more than 22% of the population comprised of minorities and another 5% aboriginal, according to the latest census.

"We know people are facing systemic discrimination, unconscious bias and anti-black racism every single day," Trudeau said last year.

Jamal will replace Justice Rosalie Abella, who is due to retire from the nine-person court on July 1.

Canada / Judge

