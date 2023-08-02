Canada PM Trudeau and wife Sophie separate after 18 years of marriage

World+Biz

Rreuters
02 August, 2023, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 12:46 pm

Related News

Canada PM Trudeau and wife Sophie separate after 18 years of marriage

Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate, Trudeau said on Instagram

Rreuters
02 August, 2023, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 12:46 pm
Canada&#039;s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Trudeau walk outside Westminster Abbey ahead of Britain&#039;s King Charles&#039; coronation ceremony, in London, Britain 6 May 2023. Reuters/Lisi Niesner/File Photo
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Trudeau walk outside Westminster Abbey ahead of Britain's King Charles' coronation ceremony, in London, Britain 6 May 2023. Reuters/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie said on Wednesday they were separating in an unexpected announcement that appeared to mark the end of the couple's 18-year high-profile marriage.

Trudeau, 51, and Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, 48, were married in late May 2005. They have three children.

"Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate," Trudeau said on Instagram. Sophie posted an almost identical message on her own Instagram account.

Trudeau's office said the two had signed a legal agreement.

"They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward," it said.

After Trudeau became prime minister in late 2015, he and Sophie were often seen together at social functions and on foreign trips. But in recent years, Sophie has curtailed such appearances with her husband.

The two of them did travel to London in May for the coronation of King Charles and were together when U.S. President Joe Biden visited in late March.

Justin Trudeau, wife split after 18 years: Who is Sophie Gregoire?

Trudeau gave a news conference on Monday and took a ride on the Toronto subway that night but has had no public appearances scheduled for the last two days.

"They remain a close family and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment," said the statement from Trudeau's office, which requested privacy. "The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week."

Top News

Canada PM Trudeau / Sophie Gregoire Trudeau

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

15h | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

16h | Panorama
A firefighting helicopter drops water as a wildfire burns in Mandra, Greece, July 18, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Here's what July, hottest month in history, looked like

1d | Environment
Illustration: Collected

With divorce on the rise, can couples therapy be a saviour?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

4h | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

6h | TBS Science
Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

5h | TBS Stories
Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low