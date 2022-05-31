Canada imposes Russia-related sanctions 22 individuals, 4 entities

World+Biz

Reuters
31 May, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 08:36 pm

Related News

Canada imposes Russia-related sanctions 22 individuals, 4 entities

Reuters
31 May, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 08:36 pm
A general view of Moscow International Business centre also known as Moskva City, just after sunset in Moscow, Russia on 19 March, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A general view of Moscow International Business centre also known as Moskva City, just after sunset in Moscow, Russia on 19 March, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Canada said Tuesday it was imposing new sanctions on Russia and putting restrictions on 22 individuals and four entities in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The restrictions will affect individuals and entities including senior officials of Russian financial institutions and their family members, as well as key financial institutions and banks, according to an official statement.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on 24 February Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 1,050 individuals and entities from and in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

Canada / sanction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Abiana project by Studio Morphogenesis has a marvellous and functional pantry add-on to their kitchen area. Photo: Studio Morphogenesis

All about in-between spaces and worn out places

10h | Habitat
Sheikh Fazle Fahim. Illustration: TBS

‘Our capacity can be improved by incorporating all ports under one authority, both water and land’

10h | Panorama
DeshiFarmer helps farmers by providing information they can use to minimise the time between planting different crop types, and optimise growth.Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

DeshiFarmer: From the farm to your table

12h | Panorama
Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

58m | Videos
Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

2h | Videos
50 lakh among 75 lakh TIN holders do not pay tax

50 lakh among 75 lakh TIN holders do not pay tax

3h | Videos
CU students becoming self-sufficient

CU students becoming self-sufficient

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products