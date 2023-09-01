Canada to change how it counts foreign students, workers amid housing crunch

World+Biz

Reuters
01 September, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 01 September, 2023, 09:01 am

Related News

Canada to change how it counts foreign students, workers amid housing crunch

The decision comes amid a fierce debate on a housing affordability crisis, which has been blamed on an increase in migrants and international students, fueling demand for homes just as rising costs have slowed construction

Reuters
01 September, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 01 September, 2023, 09:01 am
A general view of Moscow International Business centre also known as Moskva City, just after sunset in Moscow, Russia on 19 March, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A general view of Moscow International Business centre also known as Moskva City, just after sunset in Moscow, Russia on 19 March, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Canada will change how it counts non-permanent residents, the main statistics agency said on Thursday, after an economist said the current methodology may have overlooked about a million foreign students, workers and others.

The decision comes amid a fierce debate on a housing affordability crisis, which has been blamed on an increase in migrants and international students, fueling demand for homes just as rising costs have slowed construction.

The government, under growing political pressure, has said it could consider capping foreign student visas.

In a note on Wednesday, CIBC Capital Markets economist Benjamin Tal said the argument for any such limits would be even more pressing if the government had the real figures.

Statistics Canada said it stood by its figures, but added that it will publish new, more detailed data on non-permanent residents next month using a revised methodology.

"We constantly evaluate and review our methodology to consider emerging demographic trends and new data needs," Statscan said in an emailed statement. Statscan's terminology for non-permanent residents covers people living in Canada with work or study permits and asylum seekers.

Tal said Statscan's new approach would help to give a better sense of the actual numbers in the country.

"A precondition for any policy in general, and housing policy in particular, is to know the size, the magnitude of the shortage," Tal said in a phone interview on Thursday.

Top News

Canada / Housing / International students

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Korvi Rakshand. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Korvi Rakshand, the winner of the 'Nobel Prize of Asia'

20h | Panorama
A smooth transition to the next generation is important. It will help preserve family wealth and the conglomerate&#039;s clout in India. Photo: Bloomberg

A large family fortune starts a risky transition

1d | Panorama
Oscar Ramos. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladeshi startups too dependent on Western models?

1d | Panorama
BMA follows a thorough vetting process. Clients are provided with the maid’s NID card, a passport-sized photograph and the contact number of her guardian. Photo: Noor A Alam

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Bringing trust and reliability to domestic work

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

18h | TBS World
Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

21h | TBS World
Chinese firm offers Tk1 lakh crore mega project for 2 smart cities

Chinese firm offers Tk1 lakh crore mega project for 2 smart cities

19m | TBS Insight
What are the ways of reducing infertility?

What are the ways of reducing infertility?

4h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

6
Representational image.
Budget

20% tax planned on interests on foreign loans