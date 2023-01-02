Canada bans most foreigners from buying homes

World+Biz

BSS/ AFP
02 January, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 10:50 am

Related News

Canada bans most foreigners from buying homes

BSS/ AFP
02 January, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 10:50 am
Canada bans most foreigners from buying homes

A ban on foreigners buying residential property in Canada took effect on Sunday, aiming to make more homes available to locals facing a housing crunch.

Several exceptions in the act allow individuals such as refugees and permanent residents who are not citizens to buy homes.

In late December, Ottawa also clarified that the ban would apply only to city dwellings and not to recreational properties such as summer cottages.

The temporary two-year measure was proposed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the 2021 election campaign when soaring prices put home ownership beyond the reach of many Canadians.

"The desirability of Canadian homes is attracting profiteers, wealthy corporations, and foreign investors," his Liberal Party said in its election plank at the time.

"This is leading to a real problem of underused and vacant housing, rampant speculation, and skyrocketing prices. Homes are for people, not investors."

Following their 2021 election victory, the Liberals quietly introduced the Prohibition on the Purchase of Residential Property by Non-Canadians Act.

Major markets such as Vancouver and Toronto have also introduced taxes on non-residents and empty homes.

Despite a recent heyday, the country's real estate market has cooled for sellers as mortgage rates followed the Bank of Canada's aggressive monetary policy in a bid to rein in inflation.

According to the Canadian Real Estate Association, average home prices have fallen from a peak of more than Can$800,000 (US$590,000) at the start of 2022 to just over Can$630,000 (US$465,000) last month.

Many experts have also said the ban on foreign buyers -- who accounted for less than five percent of home ownership in Canada, according to the national statistical agency -- would not have the desired effect of making homes more affordable.

Rather they point to a need for more housing construction to meet demand.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation -- the national housing agency -- said in a June report that close to 19 million housing units will be needed by 2030.

That means 5.8 million new homes must be built, or 3.5 million more than are currently anticipated to be built to meet that demand, it said.

Top News

Canada / second home

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Arunika: Creating innovative games for creative minds

14m | Brands
Illustration: TBS

We are looking to build a collaborative experience: Global Knowledge Initiative CEO

14m | Panorama
According to a rough estimation, Bangladesh can generate $80 million from handling and exporting e-waste (pictured here are discarded electronics equipment and dismantled items) but the potential remains mostly untapped. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Wasted potential of e-waste

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

2023: A challenging year ahead for an entrepreneur

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

“ Top Model Bangladesh” competition coming

“ Top Model Bangladesh” competition coming

16h | TBS Entertainment
How is going to be the ninth season of BPL?

How is going to be the ninth season of BPL?

16h | TBS SPORTS
Operating profit growth is not the real condition of banks: Experts

Operating profit growth is not the real condition of banks: Experts

15h | TBS Today
Cloud Kitchen sales go up during New Year Eve

Cloud Kitchen sales go up during New Year Eve

14h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

5
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh projected to be 20th largest economy by 2037
Economy

Bangladesh projected to be 20th largest economy by 2037