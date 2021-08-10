Campaign to free Dubai ruler's daughter Princess Latifa disbanded

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 09:29 pm

Campaign to free Dubai ruler's daughter Princess Latifa disbanded

It is unclear to what extent Latifa, who has not spoken publicly, is operating under her own free will

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The campaign to free Princess Latifa, the daughter of the ruler of Dubai, has been disbanded after she was pictured in Iceland.

The image was posted on Instagram on Monday by a British woman who has previously appeared in photos with her, reports the BBC.

But it is unclear to what extent Latifa, who has not spoken publicly, is operating under her own free will.

A BBC broadcast footage earlier this year in which the princess said she was being held captive by her father. It prompted an international outcry, with the UN calling for proof that the 35-year-old was still alive.

Several images of Latifa have since emerged. They were posted by Sioned Taylor, who was also in one such image in June that appeared to show the pair together at Madrid airport.

Princess Latifa

