Cambodian girl dies of bird flu

World+Biz

TBS Report
24 February, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2023, 04:23 pm

Related News

Cambodian girl dies of bird flu

TBS Report
24 February, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2023, 04:23 pm
Egg-laying hens are seen at an organic poultry farm in Corcoue-sur-Logne, France, April 13, 2022. Picture taken April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo
Egg-laying hens are seen at an organic poultry farm in Corcoue-sur-Logne, France, April 13, 2022. Picture taken April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

An 11-year-old girl in Cambodia has died from the country's first known human case of bird flu in nine years, health authorities have confirmed.

The girl from the rural Prey Veng province was diagnosed with the H5N1 virus on Wednesday, reports BBC.

She had fallen ill a week earlier with a high fever, cough and sore throat.

Cambodia's health ministry said her father had also tested positive and 11 others had been tested.

On Thursday, Health Minister Mam Bunheng said it was the first known human infection of the H5N1 strain in Cambodia since 2014.

The girl had been taken from her village to the children's hospital in capital Phnom Penh - but died shortly after her diagnosis.

Officials have collected samples of several dead birds from near the girl's village. Health officials have also warned residents against touching dead or sick birds.

Cambodia last recorded a bird flu case in 2014. In the decade before, it recorded 56 human cases of H5N1 infection, 37 of which were fatal.

Human cases of bird flu are rare, as humans do not have the receptors in their throats, noses, and upper respiratory tracts that are susceptible to the current virus strain. People who work with infected poultry are at higher risk of being infected.

WHO has recorded eight cases human H5N1 infections since 2021, including in China, India, Spain, the UK and US.

A new, highly contagious strain of the virus is infecting birds around the world.

The recent bird flu outbreak has been circling the globe since October 2021.

The World Organisation for Animal Health told the BBC earlier this month that it had recorded almost 42 million individual cases in domestic and wild birds.

Almost 15 million domestic birds, including poultry, have died from the disease, and more than 193 million more have been culled.

The strain had also infected mammals, such as minks and otters. The World Health Organization said earlier this month that the virus will "need to be monitored closely" to see if it is mutating into a form which can spread among humans.

bird flu / Bird flu epidemics / H5N8 bird flu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russia-Ukraine War: One year later, still no end in sight

Russia-Ukraine War: One year later, still no end in sight

5h | Panorama
Suzuki GSX-R150: Chasing sunsets for 40,000 km

Suzuki GSX-R150: Chasing sunsets for 40,000 km

7h | Wheels
From the air, many parts of Tarash look like broken glass mosaic as scores of ponds share common retaining walls. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Fish ponds and waterlogging: How Chalan Beel is transforming (again)

8h | Panorama
When a mobile network blackout leaves millions in lurch

When a mobile network blackout leaves millions in lurch

18h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

22h | TBS Stories
England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

20h | TBS SPORTS
Why should you drink enough water to prevent urine infection?

Why should you drink enough water to prevent urine infection?

8h | TBS Health
Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

2
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

3
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

6
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat