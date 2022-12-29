Cambodian casino fire kills 19, dozens more missing

World+Biz

Reuters
29 December, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 07:09 pm

Related News

Cambodian casino fire kills 19, dozens more missing

Reuters
29 December, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 07:09 pm
Ambulances in a Thai border town rushed to cross a checkpoint to reach a burning casino on the Cambodian side on Thursday (December 29), where at least one person has been killed in the massive blaze.
Ambulances in a Thai border town rushed to cross a checkpoint to reach a burning casino on the Cambodian side on Thursday (December 29), where at least one person has been killed in the massive blaze.

At least 19 people were killed and up to 30 were missing after a huge fire tore through a casino-hotel complex in a Cambodian town on the Thai border, officials said on Thursday.

About 400 employees and patrons were in the Grand Diamond City casino and hotel in the town of Poipet when the fire broke out around midnight, and up to 30 were still missing.

"The number of deaths may reach more than 20," said Sek Sokhom, head of the Banteay Meanchey provincial information department.

Sixty people had been injured, he said.

Video footage showed the fire under control by Thursday afternoon and a crew in a fire escape stairwell of the building putting on respirator masks and fire-resistant hoods before entering a smoke-filled corridor.

Khieu Sopheak, an interior ministry spokesperson, had earlier said it was not clear how many people were still inside the charred building.

"We don't know how many are trapped inside and now we are only trying to save lives," he said, adding that the cause of the fire was still unclear.

A key part of Cambodia's tourism industry, important for its economy, casinos in the capital of Phnom Penh and on the borders with Vietnam and Thailand are a draw for visitors from Asian nations that ban gambling.

Casinos in Poipet are hugely popular with short-term Thai visitors in particular as gambling is illegal and unlicensed casinos operate underground in the neighbouring country.

At least 25 people were being treated in hospitals in Sa Kaeo province across the border, Thai authorities said.

Provincial authorities said one Thai national had died in hospital and 70% of those affected showed symptoms of smoke inhalation.

Cambodian police said hundreds of personnel from military, police and rescue teams had joined the rescue effort.

Nighttime video footage showed flames engulfing parts of the building amid thick billows of smoke.

It also showed people crowded together with firefighters at a rooftop bar in daylight, shielding their mouths from smoke pouring out of the doors and windows of lower floors.

 

Top News

Cambodia / Casino

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Shiyo: An inventive scheme to spread card payments everywhere

11h | Panorama
Metro Rail project will bridge the gap between time loss and economic development. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh in the era of metrorail: Beyond just a communication infrastructure

9h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

What fracking can tell us about the future of fusion 

8h | Panorama
10 classic Volkswagen Beetles from VW Club Bangladesh were also present during the event with Bangladesh Vespa Community. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

Cox's Bazar Carnival: Making the impossible happen

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Metro rail opens for public use

Metro rail opens for public use

1h | TBS Today
How to buy tickets from platform

How to buy tickets from platform

1h | TBS Today
Long line for Metro Rail Tickets

Long line for Metro Rail Tickets

1h | TBS Today
New mystery revealed about Sushant Singh's death

New mystery revealed about Sushant Singh's death

23h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh