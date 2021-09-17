California fires: General Sherman and other sequoias given blankets

World+Biz

BBC
17 September, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2021, 06:37 pm

Related News

California fires: General Sherman and other sequoias given blankets

They have wrapped several trees, including the General Sherman, with aluminium foil to protect them

BBC
17 September, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2021, 06:37 pm
The Sequoia National Park is home to the biggest tree in the world. Photo: NATIONAL PARK SERVICE
The Sequoia National Park is home to the biggest tree in the world. Photo: NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

Firefighters are wrapping fire-resistant blankets around ancient trees as blazes tear through California's world-famous Sequoia National Park.

Officials fear the fire could reach the Giant Forest, a grove of some of the world's biggest trees, within hours.

General Sherman wrapped with aluminium foil to protect them. Photo: NATIONAL PARK SERVICE
General Sherman wrapped with aluminium foil to protect them. Photo: NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

The forest hosts some 2,000 sequoias, including the 275ft (83m) General Sherman, the biggest tree by volume on Earth and about 2,500 years old.The Colony and Paradise fires have been growing for a week.

More than 350 firefighters, along with helicopters and water-dropping planes, have been mobilised to battle the blazes.

They have wrapped several trees, including the General Sherman, with aluminium foil to protect them.

"It's a very significant area for many, many people, so a lot of special effort is going into protecting this grove," Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks spokesperson Rebecca Paterson told the LA Times.

Photo: BBC
Photo: BBC

By volume, the General Sherman is the largest known living single-stem tree on Earth and is estimated to be around 2,300 to 2,700 years old.

Experts say sequoia trees are very fire-resistant and have evolved to survive flames.

Sparked by lightning, the Paradise and Colony fires have been growing across rugged shrubland in the Sierra Nevada.

The Dixie fire, the second-largest ever recorded in California, has now been largely contained.

USA

California fires / USA / General Sherman

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

1d | Videos
Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

1d | Videos
A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

2d | Videos
Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

4
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

5
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Commerce ministry to ask home ministry again for legal action against Evaly

6
TBS Illustration
World+Biz

Countries with the highest rape incidents