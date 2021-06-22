ByteDance founder donates $77 million amid China billionaires' charity rush

World+Biz

Reuters
22 June, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 01:07 pm

Related News

ByteDance founder donates $77 million amid China billionaires' charity rush

Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma, who all but vanished from public view after an October speech that triggered the dramatic suspension of affiliate Ant's $37 billion IPO, surfaced briefly in January, participating in an online ceremony for rural teachers organised by Ma's charitable foundation

Reuters
22 June, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 01:07 pm
Zhang Yiming, founder and global CEO of ByteDance, poses in Palo Alto, California, US, March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020. Photo :Reuters
Zhang Yiming, founder and global CEO of ByteDance, poses in Palo Alto, California, US, March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020. Photo :Reuters

The founder of TikTok owner ByteDance will donate 500 million yuan ($77.35 million) to the southeastern Chinese city of Longyan for education, the city government's education bureau said on Tuesday.

Zhang Yiming's move came as Chinese tech billionaires are rushing to make charity gestures, especially in education, amid China's unprecedented crackdown on the tech sector.

The donation will set up the "Meifang Foundation" to assist teachers with advanced education and support vocational education, Longyan's education bureau said in a statement. The foundation will mainly focus on the rural areas in the region, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

This month, Chinese food delivery giant Meituan's founder Wang Xing donated about $2 billion worth of Meituan shares into the Wang Xing Fund, which promotes education and scientific research.

Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma, who all but vanished from public view after an October speech that triggered the dramatic suspension of affiliate Ant's $37 billion IPO, surfaced briefly in January, participating in an online ceremony for rural teachers organised by Ma's charitable foundation.

Both Alibaba and Meituan face scrutiny from China's antitrust authorities. China's market regulator fined Alibaba a record 18 billion yuan ($2.75 billion) for its abuse of dominant market position, and announced an antitrust probe into Meituan in April.

China in recent months has been cracking down on the private after-school tutoring sector, with President Xi Jinping saying schools should be responsible for learning, rather than tutoring companies.

Last month, Zhang unexpectedly announced he would step down as ByteDance CEO, and said he would focus more on the company's long-term strategies and social responsibilities.

Zhang in 2019 donated $10 million to San Francisco-based Minerva Schools and $14 million to the Innovation Fund for Nankai University in Tianjin.

($1 = 6.4638 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Top News

china / Donation / ByteDance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

5h | Videos
TBS Today: How is the risk in online shopping increasing?

TBS Today: How is the risk in online shopping increasing?

6h | Videos
TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

1d | Videos
TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

2
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

3
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

4
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme

5
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

6
‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni
Glitz

‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni