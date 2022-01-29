Businessman who lost nearly £4 million sues club for not 'stopping him': Report

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
29 January, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 10:51 am

Related News

Businessman who lost nearly £4 million sues club for not 'stopping him': Report

Malaysian businessman Han Joeh Lim lost the amount in Aspinalls, a private club. He became the member of the club in 2014. Lim has business interests in property, steel and computer chip manufacturing

Hindustan Times
29 January, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 10:51 am
The businessman was playing the card game baccarat when he lost £3.9 million in 2015.(Representational Photo)
The businessman was playing the card game baccarat when he lost £3.9 million in 2015.(Representational Photo)

A Malaysian businessman is suing a casino in London's Mayfair area for not stopping him when he was on a losing streak. The gambler lost £3.9 million in a 72-hour card game at private members' club Aspinalls.

Malaysian tycoon Han Joeh Lim said that the club breached its responsibilities under the 2005 Gambling Act, the Daily Mail reported.

The 62-year-old has a wealth of £40 million and business interests in property, steel and computer chip manufacturing. He also own properties in London.

Lim joined the club in 2014, reported Daily Mail and was allowed to cash cheques worth £600,000.

He claimed that after losing the sanctioned amount, the club increased his credit to £1.9 million and provided an additional £2 million in credit, which was also lost by the businessman.

The incident happened in 2015, when Lim played card game baccarat.

The club had initially filed a case against the Malaysian businessman for not paying the amount which he had lost. Aspinalls won the case in 2019, with the judge also imposing a penalty of £100,000 on Lim for breaching four court orders.

Now, the tycoon is claiming £3.9 million using a provision in the 2005 act, which he states that "vulnerable people should be protected from being harmed or exploited by gambling".

"Aspinalls took advantage of the claimant's distressed attempts to claw back the losses by allowing further funds and more time to gamble," he said in the petition.

Aspinalls has refused to comment on the matter as it is pending before the court, but its counsels told Daily Mail that the company is seeking that the claim be "struck out".

The club was started by John Aspinall, a zoo owner who moved to gambling in the 1960s. The Aspinall private club was started in 1962.

 

gambling / London / businessman / Casino / Aspinall / Malaysian

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Agritech startups have tried to introduce newer technologies, although these attempts have hardly seen any success due to low profitability in the sector. Photo: iPage

The problem with agritech startups in Bangladesh

1h | Panorama
Screengrabs of Paintbeat Art’s web portal and artworks. Photo: Courtesy

Paintbeat Art: A one-stop marketplace for artwork and a teenage artist on a mission

22h | Panorama
‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

1d | Panorama
Tanzim Alamgir. Illustration: TBS

‘Individual investors should be mandated to invest a certain percentage in bonds’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

1d | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

2d | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

2d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

5
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

6
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building