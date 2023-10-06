Bus carrying migrants in Mexico crashes, leaving 17 dead, 15 injured

Reuters
06 October, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2023, 10:04 pm

The bus was on the highway in the southern state of Oaxaca when it overturned, the state's civil protection agency said on social media X.

Emergency workers respond to a crash Tuesday in Tepelmeme Villa de Morelos, Mexico on 23 August 2023. File Photo: Jose de Jesus Cortes / Reuters
Emergency workers respond to a crash Tuesday in Tepelmeme Villa de Morelos, Mexico on 23 August 2023. File Photo: Jose de Jesus Cortes / Reuters

A bus carrying dozens of mostly Venezuelan migrants in the south of Mexico crashed on Friday, killing 17 people and leaving 15 more injured, state authorities said.

Pictures from the agency showed the bus tipped over along a tight curve in the road.

The interior ministry of neighboring state Puebla said that the 15 injured people had been taken to its hospitals, as the accident occurred near state lines.

The accident comes amid high levels of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border. Migrants attempt to cross Mexico by bus, in trucks or aboard cargo trains, however, the journey is often dangerous.

