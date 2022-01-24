Burkina Faso President Kabore detained at military camp

World+Biz

Reuters
24 January, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 02:22 pm

Related News

Burkina Faso President Kabore detained at military camp

Protesters had come out to support the mutineers on Sunday and ransacked the headquarters of Kabore's political party

Reuters
24 January, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 02:22 pm
Burkina Faso&#039;s President Roch Marc Christian Kabore holds his final campaign rally ahead of the presidential election, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 20, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore holds his final campaign rally ahead of the presidential election, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 20, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore has been detained at a military camp by mutinying soldiers, two security sources and a West African diplomat said on Monday, following heavy gunfire around his residence on Sunday night in the capital Ouagadougou.

Several armoured vehicles of the presidential fleet, riddled with bullets, could be seen near the president's residence on Monday morning. One was spattered with blood. Residents of the president's neighbourhood reported heavy gunfire overnight.

The government had denied rumours on Sunday that a coup was under way as sustained gunfire rang out for hours from several military camps, with mutinying soldiers demanding more support for their fight against Islamist militants.

Government sources could not immediately be reached on Monday. Frustration has risen in the West African country in recent months due to the frequent killing of civilians and soldiers by the militants, some of whom have links to Islamic State and al Qaeda.

Protesters had come out to support the mutineers on Sunday and ransacked the headquarters of Kabore's political party. The government declared a curfew from 2000 GMT to 0530 GMT until further notice and closed schools for two days.

Top News

Burkina Faso / Roch Kabore / Military

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Unilever&#039;s CEO does not take an axe to his empire, someone else, such as an activist investor, may have a go. Photo: Reuters

Unilever still has to transform itself. Here are its options

58m | Bloomberg Special
The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

3h | Panorama
Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem. Sketch: TBS

‘Govt needs to show political commitment rather than just trying to satisfy pressure groups’

4h | Interviews
Caption: The office complex in London that Google has agreed to buy for $1 billion. Photo: Bloomberg

Nicer offices are coming back. Google bet another $1 billion on it

1d | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

20h | Videos
Beggars in Swedish town to pay monthly license fee

Beggars in Swedish town to pay monthly license fee

20h | Videos
Flying cars are no longer a fantasy

Flying cars are no longer a fantasy

20h | Videos
Success in jujube Plantation

Success in jujube Plantation

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

4
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

5
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

6
Estimated cost of Dhaka Subway
Infrastructure

Dhaka Subway: Traffic woes to be eased further by 2030