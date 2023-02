BSF rescue rare species of birds from smugglers on Indo-Bangladesh border

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) troops from Border Outpost Betai, 84 Battalion under South Bengal Frontier, rescued rare species of birds reportedly being smuggled from Bangladesh to India.

On 15 February early morning, BSF troops from Border Post Betai of 84 Battalion observed suspicious activities of smugglers entering Indian territory with a wooden box, reports ANI.

When challenged by BSF jawans, the smugglers escaped towards Bangladesh, taking advantage of the darkness and dense bushes. During a thorough search of the area, a wooden box was recovered containing eight birds of a rare species, three of which were found dead.

The Commanding Officer of 84 Battalion BSF expressed his appreciation for the alertness of his jawans.