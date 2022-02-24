Britain's Johnson says Putin 'has chosen a path of bloodshed' in Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned on Thursday the "horrific events in Ukraine"

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Courtesy
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Courtesy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned on Thursday the "horrific events in Ukraine", saying Russia's President Vladimir Putin "has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack".

"The UK and our allies will respond decisively," he tweeted, adding he has spoken to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

