Britain would have wanted diverse government in Afghanistan, says PM's spokesman

"We will continue to judge the Taliban on their actions ... We would want to see, in any situation, a diverse group in leadership which seeks to address the pledges that the Taliban themselves have set out and that's not what we have seen," a spokesman said

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference in Downing Street on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, in London, Britain December 24, 2020. Paul Grover/Pool via REUTERS
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference in Downing Street on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, in London, Britain December 24, 2020. Paul Grover/Pool via REUTERS

Britain would have wanted to see a "diverse" leadership team in Afghanistan after the Taliban announced an interim government, but that is not what London has seen, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

"We will continue to judge the Taliban on their actions ... We would want to see, in any situation, a diverse group in leadership which seeks to address the pledges that the Taliban themselves have set out and that's not what we have seen," the spokesman said.

