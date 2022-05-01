Britain says Russia eyes long-term control of Ukraine's Kherson

Reuters
01 May, 2022, 12:40 pm
01 May, 2022

Britain says Russia eyes long-term control of Ukraine's Kherson

Reuters
01 May, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2022, 12:42 pm
A military tank is seen on a street of Kherson, Ukraine on 1 March, 2022. Photo: Reuters
A military tank is seen on a street of Kherson, Ukraine on 1 March, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Russia probably aims to exert strong political and economic influence on Ukraine's southern region of Kherson in the long term, after ruling out its return to Ukrainian control and initiating a currency switch to the rouble, Britain said.

"Since seizing ... Kherson in early March, Russia has sought to legitimise its control of the city and surrounding areas through installing a pro-Russian administration," the defence ministry said in a Twitter bulletin on Sunday.

Russia's enduring control of the region and transport links will benefit its ability to sustain advances to the north and west and improve its security control of the nearby Crimea, the update added.

Russia-Ukraine war / Kherson / UK

