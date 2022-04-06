Britain says $350 billion of Vladimir Putin's war chest' frozen

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
06 April, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 01:01 pm

Related News

Britain says $350 billion of Vladimir Putin's war chest' frozen

BSS/AFP
06 April, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 01:01 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo :BSS/AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo :BSS/AFP

Britain has frozen some $350 billion (321 billion euros) in assets from the "war chest" of Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said during a visit to Warsaw on Tuesday.

"So far, our sanctions have had a crippling impact on those who feed and fund Putin's war machine. This week we will announce that we've frozen over $350 billion of Putin's war chest," Truss said.

She said this action meant that "over 60 percent of the regime's $604 billion foreign currency reserves" were now "unavailable" to the Russian government.

Truss said "coordinated sanctions are pushing the Russian economy back to the Soviet era.

"But we can and we must do more," she said.

She called for a ban on Russian ships docking in Western ports and "agreeing on a clear timetable to eliminate imports of Russian oil, coal and gas".

She also urged Britain's NATO and G7 partners to impose curbs on "industries that are filling Putin's war chest, like gold".

Truss said she had been "shocked" by the scenes in Bucha, a town northwest of Kyiv, where a number of bodies in civilian clothes have been found following the retreat of Russian forces.

"These are appalling acts of the kind we thought we'd left in the 20th century. We will hold those responsible to account for what they've done," she said.

Putin / Vladimir Putin / Russia / Russia-UK Relations / Russia-uk / Russia-Ukraine conflict / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

3h | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

4h | Panorama
Professor Rabbani’s innovations have been helping out the medical field for long but he does not patent his inventions. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Professor Rabbani: A physicist and his patent-free medical inventions for the Global South

1d | Panorama
The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Election in 3 months not possible in Pakistan

Election in 3 months not possible in Pakistan

17h | Videos
After economy, Sri Lankan politics in crisis

After economy, Sri Lankan politics in crisis

17h | Videos
Man City to face Atletico Madrid in UCL Quarter Final

Man City to face Atletico Madrid in UCL Quarter Final

17h | Videos
Insect-infested vegetables in demand!

Insect-infested vegetables in demand!

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

3
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport
Banking

City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport

6
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?