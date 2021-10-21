Britain and New Zealand strike free trade deal

World+Biz

Reuters
21 October, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 11:32 am

Related News

Britain and New Zealand strike free trade deal

Prime ministers Boris Johnson and Jacinda Ardern sealed the deal in a Zoom call on Wednesday after 16 months of negotiation

Reuters
21 October, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 11:32 am
New Zealand&#039;s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks with Britain&#039;s Prime Minister Boris Johnson over video conferencing as they seal a free trade deal, in New Zealand, in this October 20, 2021 handout picture. Photo :Reuters
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson over video conferencing as they seal a free trade deal, in New Zealand, in this October 20, 2021 handout picture. Photo :Reuters

* UK-NZ trade deal comes after 16 months of talks

* All tariffs to be lifted on all products over time

* Trade pact seen as part of Britain's Indo-Pacific focus

* NZ wine, dairy, meat industries to benefit 

Britain and New Zealand have reached agreement in principle on a free trade deal designed to reduce tariffs, improve services trade, and take London one step closer to membership in a broader trans-Pacific trade agreement.

Prime ministers Boris Johnson and Jacinda Ardern sealed the deal in a Zoom call on Wednesday after 16 months of negotiation.

"This is a great trade deal for the United Kingdom, cementing our long friendship with New Zealand and furthering our ties with the Indo-Pacific," Johnson said in a statement.

It comes only months after a similar British agreement with Australia as ministers in London look to flesh out a post-Brexit pivot away from relying on commerce with the European Union.

"This deal serves New Zealand's economy and exporters well as we reconnect, rebuild and recover from Covid-19, and look forward into the future," Ardern said at a news conference in Wellington, adding the deal was the country's best ever.

Tariffs on 97% of the products will be eliminated for both countries the day the deal comes into force, Ardern said.

The immediate economic impact of any deal on Britain's 3 trillion dollar economy is expected to be negligible according to British analyses published in 2019 and 2020. An updated economic analysis will be published when the deal is signed, for which a date has not been set.

New Zealand said the deal would provide a boost of almost NZ$1 billion to its GDP. It's the South Pacific nation's second deal this year after sealing an upgraded trade pact with its biggest trading partner China in January.

PACIFIC TILT

UK-New Zealand trade was worth £2.3 billion pounds ($3.18 billion) last year. The agreement signals a return of close trade ties between the nations that were curtailed when Britain joined the then European Economic Community in the 1970s.

It also aligns with Britain foreign policy push for more influence in the Indo-Pacific to try to moderate China's global dominance.

The deal took longer than expected to reach, coming nearly two months after a target date. Britain's opposition Labour Party criticized it, saying it harmed farmers and failed to deliver on jobs, exports or economic growth.

However, ministers see it as another stepping stone toward joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) - an 11-country bloc including Australia, Singapore and Mexico.

CPTPP membership has emerged as Britain's top post-Brexit trade aim after the prospects of a quick and comprehensive deal with the United States faded. Britain is hoping to become a member by the end of 2022.

Under the trade pact, tariffs on dairy products will be gradually eliminated after five years. It also will end annual tariffs of NZ$14.1 million on wine, New Zealand's largest export to the UK.

It gives significantly more access for New Zealand's beef and sheep meat to the British market, and all tariffs will be eliminated after 15 years, which upset Britain's farmers.

"The government is now asking British farmers to go toe-to-toe with some of the most export-orientated farmers in the world, without the serious, long-term and properly funded investment in UK agriculture that can enable us to do so," National Farmers' Union President Minette Batters said.

($1 = 0.7235 pounds) 

Top News

Britain / New Zeland / trade deal / free

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

3d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

3d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

4d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

3
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

4
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur

5
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly

6
Shohoz ‘laying off’ ride-sharing, food delivery teams
Economy

Shohoz ‘laying off’ ride-sharing, food delivery teams