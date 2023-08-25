BRICS payment system would not replace SWIFT: S Africa finance minister

World+Biz

Reuters
25 August, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 25 August, 2023, 08:53 am

Related News

BRICS payment system would not replace SWIFT: S Africa finance minister

At the conclusion of a three-day BRICS summit in Johannesburg, the bloc's leaders announced they would task their finance ministers to consider the issues of local currencies, payment instruments and platforms and report back in a year

Reuters
25 August, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 25 August, 2023, 08:53 am
South Africa&#039;s Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana speaks during his 2023 budget speech in Cape Town, South Africa, February 22, 2023. REUTERS/Shelley Christians/File Photo
South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana speaks during his 2023 budget speech in Cape Town, South Africa, February 22, 2023. REUTERS/Shelley Christians/File Photo

South Africa's finance minister said on Thursday that the BRICS grouping would not be looking to replace international payment systems including SWIFT, but rather consider creating one that would strengthen trade in local currencies.

At the conclusion of a three-day BRICS summit in Johannesburg, the bloc's leaders announced they would task their finance ministers to consider the issues of local currencies, payment instruments and platforms and report back in a year.

De-dollarisation is a particular priority for Russia, whose economy has been crippled by sanctions imposed by the West over its invasion of Ukraine and is banned from SWIFT.

"It's not an alternative to SWIFT," Enoch Godongwana, who hosted his fellow BRICS finance ministers at the summit, told Reuters. "It is a payment system which facilitates a deepening of the use of local currencies."

The creation of a common BRICS currency, an idea floated notably by Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, was not on the finance ministers' agenda during the meetings, he said, adding that its implementation would be "problematic".

"You must have one central bank," he said. "You must lose your monetary policy independence. It's a major challenge, which would imply, in our case, major constitutional implications."

Top News

BRICS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Inside the social media blessing of restaurant business

Inside the social media blessing of restaurant business

57m | Features
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Wari Club: Dhaka's oldest sporting club fights for survival

47m | Panorama
India joins elite club on the Moon. What are our plans?

India joins elite club on the Moon. What are our plans?

1h | Panorama
Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

18h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

'Rocket Women' of India Ritu Karidhal the mastermind behind Chandrayaan-3

'Rocket Women' of India Ritu Karidhal the mastermind behind Chandrayaan-3

13h | TBS World
Opposition to Putin is such a terrible outcome?

Opposition to Putin is such a terrible outcome?

15h | TBS World
BRICS invites 6 countries to be new members

BRICS invites 6 countries to be new members

14h | TBS World
Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19