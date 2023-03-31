Breastfeeding zookeeper teaches orangutan how to nurse

A breastfeeding zookeeper in the United States has taught a struggling orangutan to breastfeed their offspring.

Being a mom didn't come naturally for Zoe the orangutan at the Metro Richmond Zoo at the United States, orphaned when she was only nine months old, reports People.com.

Her first baby, Taavi, had to be hand raised by the staff at the Metro Richmond Zoo, Virginia's largest zoological park.

So when Zoe delivered her second baby on 12 December, 2022, the zoo's veterinarian came up with a plan to kickstart the ape's maternal instincts — asking zookeeper and new mom Whitlee Turner to demonstrate how she breastfeeds her son Caleb in front of the orangutan.

Turner was happy to try and help and said Zoe was "watching me curiously" the whole time.

"I just had my breastfeeding bra on, and I was able to show [Zoe] everything with zero modesty. I wanted her to be able to see the whole process because orangutans don't wear shirts. I wanted her to be able to see my breasts and see Caleb and be able to see him rooting and looking for it and the latch," Turner explained.

"With my bra down, I was very exaggerated when I put him on so that [Zoe] could see that the baby goes here. The whole time I was talking to her and pointing at her, pointing at the baby, pointing at her breasts. And when Caleb was latched, I was showing it to her, making sure that she saw the important part."

"The whole time, she just kept watching me curiously. She didn't immediately breastfeed her baby, but she was definitely watching the whole time," Whitlee said, adding: "I think it was really special being able to share this with [Zoe] and help her in her journey. Whether it was an orangutan or a human, I just want to be able to help any new mom."

Zoe began nursing her new baby for the first time less than 24 hours after Turner's demonstration.

The orangutan, who was taught to carry a newborn using a soft toy, is still learning. In the months leading up to the primate's due date, lead zookeeper Jessica Gring assisted Zoe in almost daily practise with the toy.

"I would have [the stuffed animal] so it was going around my waist and around my neck just like a baby would be clinging on to [Zoe's] side," Gring explained.

To help Zoe comprehend what to do with a new baby, she was shown recordings of orangutan moms caring for their young in the months leading up to her delivery.

According to the zoo, Zoe and her nameless baby son are both healthy and bonding nicely.