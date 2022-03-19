Brazil's Supreme Court suspends Telegram, a key Bolsonaro platform

World+Biz

Reuters
19 March, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 11:04 am

Related News

Brazil's Supreme Court suspends Telegram, a key Bolsonaro platform

Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and his supporters have increasingly relied upon Telegram as a form of mass communication as larger tech companies like Meta, which owns messaging app WhatsApp, Alphabet Inc's Google and Twitter have adhered to Supreme Court orders to drop offending accounts over allegedly spreading disinformation

Reuters
19 March, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 11:04 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Friday ordered the suspension of messaging app Telegram, saying it had repeatedly refused to adhere to judicial orders to freeze accounts spreading disinformation or comply with the country's laws, according to a copy of the ruling seen by Reuters.

In response, Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov apologized for the company's "negligence," and asked the court to delay its ruling for a few days as it sought to improve compliance.

Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and his supporters have increasingly relied upon Telegram as a form of mass communication as larger tech companies like Meta, which owns messaging app WhatsApp, Alphabet Inc's Google and Twitter have adhered to Supreme Court orders to drop offending accounts over allegedly spreading disinformation.

Moraes' decision, which is likely to stoke debate about freedom of speech in politically polarized Brazil, represents the latest chapter in the crusading justice's battle with Bolsonaro and his allies.

Moraes has been leading a series of Supreme Court investigations into Bolsonaro and his supporters for disseminating fake news - probes that have enraged many on the right and raised questions about judicial overreach.

Speaking at a religious event in the western state of Acre, Bolsonaro said the court's decision was "inadmissible."

According to Moraes' ruling, Telegram had repeatedly failed to block offending accounts and ignored the court's decisions.

Durov, Telegram's founder, blamed his company's shortcomings on email issues, saying, "we definitely could have done a better job." Writing on his personal Telegram account, Durov asked the court to delay its ruling.

"I am certain that once a reliable channel of communication is established, we'll be able to efficiently process takedown requests for public channels that are illegal in Brazil," he wrote.

Moraes gave Wilson Diniz Wellisch, the head of telecoms regulator Anatel, 24 hours to implement the suspension, which would stand until Telegram complies with outstanding judicial orders, pays a series of fines and presents a country representative before the court.

Moraes also ordered Apple and Google to help block users on their platforms from being able to use Telegram in Brazil. Both Apple and Google declined to comment.

Anatel said it had "forwarded the judicial decision to the entities operating in the regulated sector."

Moraes' decision quickly faced official opposition.

Writing on Twitter, Justice Minister Anderson Torres criticized Moraes' "monocratic" decision, which he said had "harmed millions of Brazilians." Torres said he had instructed his ministry to "study a solution to restore the people's right to use whatever social network they wish."

Telegram has proved popular with far-right groups worldwide.

In Germany, where local media reported that police in February blocked 64 Telegram channels, the app has been blamed for fueling an increasingly virulent subculture of anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists who exchange news about supposed dangers and arrange protests that have spilled over into violence.

In January, Bolsonaro accused the country's top electoral authority of "cowardice" for considering a ban of the messaging app amid concerns of its use for spreading "fake news."

Brazil / Telegram / Banned

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pankaj Mishra/ Columnist. Illustration: TBS

Why so many countries want to sit out the new cold war

22h | Panorama
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

‘Price volatility should be factored in while designing dev projects’

23h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

1d | Panorama
Rows of cows are displayed in the famous 100-year-old Talgachi cattle market in Sirajgang’s Shahjadpur upazila. Horses, bulls, goats and sheep are traded here, known as the “best cattle market in the North Bengal”. Photo: TBS

An animal market in North with a 100-year-old history

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Environmental activist ties himself to goal post during Premier League match

Environmental activist ties himself to goal post during Premier League match

23m | Videos
President Biden mistakenly calls VP Kamala Harris first lady

President Biden mistakenly calls VP Kamala Harris first lady

28m | Videos
Top photos of the week by Reuters

Top photos of the week by Reuters

38m | Videos
Pakistan prepared for counter-attack in India

Pakistan prepared for counter-attack in India

48m | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

6
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh