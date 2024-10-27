Brazil's Lula cancels trip to COP16, COP29 after head injury

Brazil&#039;s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a meeting with trade union representatives at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil January 18, 2023. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a meeting with trade union representatives at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil January 18, 2023. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has cancelled the trips to the United Nations summits COP16 in Colombia and COP29 in Azerbaijan, his office said on Friday, following medical advice after he suffered a head injury last weekend.

Lula underwent fresh medical exams on Friday, which showed he is in "stable" condition after a fall that caused trauma to the back of his head, requiring stitches and resulting in a small brain haemorrhage.

Lula's office said on Friday morning he would not take part in the ongoing COP16, while later in the day it told Reuters his participation at COP29 next month was also cancelled.

Lula had already been forced to cancel a trip to Russia for a summit of the BRICS group of major emerging markets.

According to a medical report, Lula is cleared to perform his duties in Brasilia and will undergo new tests within five days. The leftist leader was scheduled to travel on Monday to Colombia.

 

