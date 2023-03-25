Brazil's Lula cancels trip to China - press secretary

World+Biz

Reuters
25 March, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2023, 10:15 pm

Related News

Brazil's Lula cancels trip to China - press secretary

Reuters
25 March, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2023, 10:15 pm
Brazil&#039;s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a meeting with trade union representatives at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil January 18, 2023. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a meeting with trade union representatives at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil January 18, 2023. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has canceled a high-profile trip to China due to medical reasons, and the 27-31 March visit will be rescheduled for a later date, his press secretary said on Saturday.

The press secretary released a medical note stating that after a clinical evaluation, Lula was diagnosed with bacterial and viral bronchopneumonia caused by influenza A, and treatment has been initiated.

"Despite clinical improvement, the medical service of the Presidency of the Republic recommends postponing the trip to China until the viral transmission cycle ends," the note said.

The Brazilian government has informed the Chinese authorities of the postponement and its intention to reschedule the visit.

The trip, which included a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, was viewed as a significant effort by the new leftist president who took office in January to enhance relations with Brazil's largest trading partner.

Lula was initially scheduled to travel on Saturday, but had already postponed his departure to Sunday after being diagnosed with mild pneumonia.

He was going to travel with a large delegation including a half dozen cabinet ministers, plus governors, lawmakers and 240 business leaders, over a third from Brazil's farm sector, which sends the lion's share of its beef, soybeans and wood pulp to China.

Brazil / Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Summer offers a number of delicious fruits which are packed with nutrients and wonderful for juicing. Photo: Courtesy

Thirst fix: Drinks you can try this summer

10h | Food
A desalination plant in Tel Aviv, Israel, a country that is increasingly reliant on desalinated water. Photo: Reuters

Is the ocean a viable solution for water scarcity?

13h | Panorama
With her gold crown and traditional Monipuri outfit, she was perhaps the most beautiful bride we ever laid our eyes on. Photo: Shovy Zibran

A wedding without a feast

13h | Panorama
Is dual citizenship to blame for money laundering? Graphics: TBS

Straight talk: The issue of dual citizenship

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will banking stocks return to life!

Will banking stocks return to life!

10h | TBS Markets
In Ramadan attractive platters in Secret Recipe

In Ramadan attractive platters in Secret Recipe

10h | TBS Food
Is ‘Buker Moddhye Agun' a biopic?

Is ‘Buker Moddhye Agun' a biopic?

10h | TBS Entertainment
Creative Kid's: When space is designed to unleash children's imagination

Creative Kid's: When space is designed to unleash children's imagination

10h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

2
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

3
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

4
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year