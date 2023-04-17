Brazil's Lula calls for 'peace group' to broker Ukraine-Russia deal

World+Biz

Reuters
17 April, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 09:18 am

Related News

Brazil's Lula calls for 'peace group' to broker Ukraine-Russia deal

"I think we need to sit on a table and say, 'that's enough, let's start talking' because war never brought and will never bring any benefit to humanity," said Lula, who has been critical of the United States and the European Union for their role in the conflict

Reuters
17 April, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 09:18 am
Brazil&#039;s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a meeting with trade union representatives at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil January 18, 2023. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a meeting with trade union representatives at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil January 18, 2023. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday again proposed establishing a group of countries not involved with the Russia-Ukraine war to broker peace, saying he had discussed the matter with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping earlier this week.

"I think we need to sit on a table and say, 'that's enough, let's start talking' because war never brought and will never bring any benefit to humanity," said Lula, who has been critical of the United States and the European Union for their role in the conflict.

The Brazilian president told reporters in Abu Dhabi, where he finished a trip to Asia, that he was trying to gather a group of leaders that "prefer to talk about peace rather than war."

He cited Xi and the president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, both of whom he met this week.

Lula had previously said the group should gather countries not "encouraging" war, adding that nations that are supplying weapons should be convinced to stop doing so.

The United States and the European Union have been providing Ukraine with weapons and other support since Russia invaded the neighboring country more than a year ago. Germany earlier this year reportedly asked Brazil to supply arms as well, but Lula refused.

Lula repeated that the decision to start war was "made by two countries," appearing to also place some blame on Ukraine, and added that ending it will be harder as more nations would need to be persuaded.

"We are trying to form a group of countries that have no kind of involvement with the war to talk to Russia and Ukraine, but also the US and EU, to convince people that peace is the best way to establish a process of conversation," Lula said.

Lula had a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier this year. On Monday, his administration will host Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Brasilia.

Top News / Politics

Brazil / Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo :Collected

Beat the heat: 4 must-have essentials for cool comfort

1h | Brands
Plastic straps made from recycled PET bottles have found some unorthodox use in some parts of the country. Photo: Ashraful Haque

Where throw-away plastic finds a new purpose

2h | Panorama
Nibir suggests you follow a simple regime for skincare and diet to ensure wellbeing. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Men's Grooming: All you need to know to be festival-ready

1d | Mode
Bata: A celebration of style

Bata: A celebration of style

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

New market will reopen as early as possible

New market will reopen as early as possible

16h | TBS Today
We are all over

We are all over

17h | TBS Stories
Ethnic Minority New Year Celebration ‘boishu’

Ethnic Minority New Year Celebration ‘boishu’

17h | TBS Stories
what will I do?

what will I do?

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

5
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 