Brazil's Bolsonaro lands in Florida, avoiding Lula handover

World+Biz

Reuters
31 December, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 03:18 pm

Related News

Brazil's Bolsonaro lands in Florida, avoiding Lula handover

Reuters
31 December, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 03:18 pm
Brazil&#039;s President Jair Bolsonaro attends an inauguration ceremony for new judges of Brazil&#039;s Superior Court of Justice in Brasilia, Brazil December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends an inauguration ceremony for new judges of Brazil's Superior Court of Justice in Brasilia, Brazil December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

Outgoing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro landed in Florida on Friday, after delivering a teary message to his supporters less than two days before his fierce leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to take office.

An official Brazilian plane landed in Orlando, Florida late on Friday, flight tracking website FlightAware showed. Although Bolsonaro's destination has not been officially confirmed, his security staff were already in place in Florida.

Many hurdles await Brazil's President Lula

Bolsonaro's exit from Brazil came after he repeatedly said he would not hand over the presidential sash to Lula at Sunday's inauguration, breaking with Brazil's democratic tradition. He may also face legal risks from remaining in Brazil as his presidential immunity expires when Lula takes office.

His departure followed an emotional final address on social media earlier on Friday, in which he ran through the highlights of his time in office, sought to defend his legacy, and tried to inspire his followers into keeping up the fight against Lula.

Vice President Hamilton Mourao is now acting president after Bolsonaro left the country, his press office said. But Mourao will not pass the presidential sash to Lula, a spokesperson noted, raising doubts about who will do the ceremonial handover.

The presidential plane departed Brasilia shortly after 2 pm local time.

"I am in flight, back soon," Bolsonaro was quoted as saying by CNN Brasil earlier in the day. His press office did not respond to a request for comment.

The US State Department did not respond to a request for comment. The US embassy in Brasilia referred questions about Bolsonaro's trip to the Brazilian president's office.

FINAL WORDS

Bolsonaro's exit follows weeks of silence, after he lost Brazil's most fraught election in a generation.

Some of Bolsonaro's supporters have refused to accept Lula's victory, believing his baseless claims that the October election was stolen. That has contributed to a tense atmosphere in the capital Brasilia, with riots and a foiled bomb plot last week.

In his social media address, Bolsonaro labeled the bomb plot a "terrorist act" for which there was no justification. He sought to distance himself from George Washington Sousa, the man who confessed to making the bomb, and who told police that Bolsonaro's call to arms inspired him to build an arsenal of guns and explosives.

"The man had ideas that are not shared by any citizen, but now they classify him as a 'Bolsonarista'," the president said.

Yet Bolsonaro also praised protesters who have been camping outside army barracks across the country, urging the military to stage a coup.

"I did not encourage anyone to enter confrontation," he said, adding that his supporters had merely been seeking "freedom." He said the protests had been "spontaneous," with no leadership or coordination.

Bolsonaro's swift exit was a disappointment for many on the right, where his reputation has taken a beating for his post-election silence. Some of his diehard supporters at the entrance of the Alvorada Palace, the presidential residence where he lived, called him a "coward" during his speech, according to a Reuters witness.

Others felt abandoned by his departure.

"It feels as if my boyfriend has left me," said Deise Casela, a 57-year-old widow, touching the Brazilian flag that was lowered after Bolsonaro left the residence. "I am mourning again."

Top News

Jair Bolsonaro / Brazil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Wrap battle featuring El Turkito and Oh My Rolls!

5h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Pele: The man who created the template of a sporting icon

6h | Panorama
Untangling the knots of creditors’ claims has delayed Sri Lanka’s rescue and stalled its recovery Photo: Bloomberg

Why Sri Lanka's suffering may not end soon

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

2023: Don’t invest all your money

2023: Don’t invest all your money

3h | TBS Markets
Pele - The national treasure of Brazil

Pele - The national treasure of Brazil

20h | TBS SPORTS
Facts about Pele

Facts about Pele

22h | TBS SPORTS
According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

2d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations