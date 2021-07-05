Brazil's Bolsonaro implicated in alleged graft scheme as lawmaker, UOL reports

World+Biz

Reuters
05 July, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2021, 10:14 pm

Related News

Brazil's Bolsonaro implicated in alleged graft scheme as lawmaker, UOL reports

Rio de Janeiro state prosecutors have formally pressed charges against federal Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the president's eldest son, over his alleged participation in a similar racket when he was a state lawmaker

Reuters
05 July, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2021, 10:14 pm
Brazil&#039;s President Jair Bolsonaro walks after a media statement to announces the new Minister of Health, Nelson Teich, amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil, April 16, 2020. Photo:Reuters
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro walks after a media statement to announces the new Minister of Health, Nelson Teich, amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil, April 16, 2020. Photo:Reuters

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was involved in a scheme to skim salaries of his aides while a federal deputy, website UOL reported on Monday, citing what it said were audios of his former sister-in-law explaining his role in the alleged corruption racket.

The scheme, known locally as rachadinha, involves hiring close associates as employees and then receiving a cut of their public salaries back from them.

Rio de Janeiro state prosecutors have formally pressed charges against federal Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the president's eldest son, over his alleged participation in a similar racket when he was a state lawmaker.

The UOL story, based on audio recordings of Bolsonaro's former sister-in-law, Andrea Siqueira Valle, provided by a source, is the first time the president has been directly implicated in a rachadinha scheme, despite numerous awkward questions about his role in Flavio's alleged racket in Rio. It comes as Bolsonaro is seeing his anti-graft credentials, which helped get him elected in 2018, questioned by a simmering scandal over alleged corruption in the government's vaccine procurement efforts.

The president's office did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment about the UOL story. A lawyer representing Bolsonaro contacted by UOL denied illegalities.

In one audio recording, Andrea Siqueira Valle explains that her brother, André Siqueira, who was also on Bolsonaro's payroll, was fired for refusing to hand back the agreed amount to the now-president.

"André had a lot of trouble because he never returned the right money that had to be returned," she says on the recording.

"Eventually, Jair said ... 'Enough. You can get rid of him because he never gives me the right amount of money.'"

Reuters was unable to confirm the legitimacy of the recordings or the information in the story. Andrea Siqueira Valle declined to comment to UOL, as did a lawyer.

UOL also reported that on two separate occasions, Siqueira Valle told people close to her about the racket allegedly being run from Bolsonaro's office.

The accusations against Bolsonaro for allegedly misusing public funds as a federal lawmaker could open him up to a federal probe. However, Brazilian law does not allow a sitting president to be charged for any crime committed before taking power. Instead, prosecutors would need to wait until the president has left office to bring charges.

Top News

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro / Brazil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

3h | Videos
TBS Today: Cotton price hike strains RMG makers

TBS Today: Cotton price hike strains RMG makers

3h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: When will educational institutions re-open?

TBS Current Affairs: When will educational institutions re-open?

3h | Videos
TBS Stories: A buzz creating 100-second wonder "Anarchy", part-1

TBS Stories: A buzz creating 100-second wonder "Anarchy", part-1

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

5
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

6
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making