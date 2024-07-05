Brazil's Bolsonaro faces possible charges in Saudi jewel scandal

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
05 July, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 12:56 pm

Related News

Brazil's Bolsonaro faces possible charges in Saudi jewel scandal

Federal police accused Bolsonaro, who led South America's largest country from 2019-2022, of money laundering, embezzlement and criminal association

BSS/AFP
05 July, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 12:56 pm
Brazil&#039;s Bolsonaro faces possible charges in Saudi jewel scandal

Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro is facing possible money laundering and other charges related to undeclared diamond jewelry gifted by Saudi Arabia, local media reported Thursday.

Federal police accused Bolsonaro, who led South America's largest country from 2019-2022, of money laundering, embezzlement and criminal association, Brazilian news outlet G1 reported.

The case stems from an undeclared set of diamond jewelry worth $3.2 million that was seized by customs inspectors in October 2021.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The jewels were inside a satchel from Bolsonaro's Mining and Energy ministry entourage upon returning from a trip to the Middle East.

Bolsonaro has previously denied any criminal activity in the case.

Eleven other people were facing charges alongside the far-right leader, including his attorney Fabio Wajngarten.

Wajngarten reacted on X, saying he had been accused of crimes "for the bizarre reason of having complied with the law."

Bolsonaro's son, the Brazilian senator Flavio Bolsonaro, also slammed the accusations on X as "open and brazen persecution" against his father.

Despite the moves by the federal police, Brazil's Attorney General Office has yet to issue any formal charges against Bolsonaro before the country's Federal Supreme Court.

The new accusations represent the latest legal woes for the far-right former leader, who is also under investigation for his role in the January 2023 Brazil Congress attack and faces possible charges for forging Covid-19 vaccination documents to travel.

Brazil / Jair Bolsonaro

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Raju Ahmed, a member of Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh releases a Cobra snake, captured from a locality, at Bhawal Forest in Gazipur recently. Photo: Collected

Russell's Viper on the loose? Call Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh

2h | Features
How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

4h | Panorama
Abohoman by Rufaida’s technique involves carving motifs onto wooden blocks and using these wooden blocks to stamp onto the fabric, ensuring each piece is handcrafted and customisable. Photo: Courtesy

Dyed in tradition: A kaleidoscope of handcrafted garments

4h | Mode
An Irrawaddy Dolphin breaches the water near Monpura, Hatiya. Though called a ‘river dolphin’, it is actually an oceanic dolphin that lives in brackish water near coasts, river mouths, and estuaries. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Securing a safe future for the river dolphins of Bangladesh

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

15h | Videos
Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

16h | Videos
Anti-quota protest: Students blocked Jamalpur Express train for 2 hours

Anti-quota protest: Students blocked Jamalpur Express train for 2 hours

17h | Videos
Israel vs. Hezbollah, which way the conflict is going?

Israel vs. Hezbollah, which way the conflict is going?

17h | Videos