Brazilian President Lula stable after follow-up tests for October head injury

World+Biz

Reuters
04 November, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 11:09 am

Brazil&#039;s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a news conference, in Montevideo, Uruguay, January 25, 2023. File Photo: REUTERS/Mariana Greif
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a news conference, in Montevideo, Uruguay, January 25, 2023. File Photo: REUTERS/Mariana Greif

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who sustained a head injury last month, underwent imaging tests on Sunday in Brasilia, with the medical report saying his condition has remained stable.

Lula can perform his usual activities, and his situation will be reassessed in a week, the report issued by the Sirio-Libanes Hospital in Brasilia showed.

In late October, Lula fell at home and suffered a small brain haemorrhage and trauma to the back of his head that required stitches, his personal doctor Roberto Kalil has said.

The Brazilian leader has been working from the Presidential Palace but cancelled international travel, including to the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders' forum in Lima and United Nations summit COP29 in Azerbaijan.

