Brazil to unveil plan to increase farmland by 60%

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
24 November, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2023, 10:42 am

Related News

Brazil to unveil plan to increase farmland by 60%

The South American country will move to convert degraded grazing areas into farmland, the government announced a week ahead of the climate summit, set to kick off in Dubai on 30 November

BSS/AFP
24 November, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2023, 10:42 am
An aerial view shows a deforested area during an operation to combat deforestation at the Cachoeira Seca indigenous reserve, in Uruara, Para State, Brazil January 19, 2023. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo
An aerial view shows a deforested area during an operation to combat deforestation at the Cachoeira Seca indigenous reserve, in Uruara, Para State, Brazil January 19, 2023. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will unveil a plan at the UN's upcoming COP28 climate summit to increase Brazil's available agricultural lands by 60 percent without contributing to deforestation, his government announced Thursday.

The South American country will move to convert degraded grazing areas into farmland, the government announced a week ahead of the climate summit, set to kick off in Dubai on 30 November.

"We carried out a study and counted nearly 160 million hectares (395 million acres) of grazing areas. Of this total, around 40 million hectares (99 million acres) are located in degraded grazing areas, but very suitable for crops," Roberto Perosa, a Ministry of Agriculture official, told a news conference.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"With a certain investment in the soil, this land can be converted into an arable area."

Over the next 10 years the government plans to invest $120 billion to expand the amount of farmland in the country, which has become a global agricultural powerhouse.

The move, if successful, would increase Brazil's farmland from 65 million to 105 million hectares "without felling a single tree" -- a huge concern in the Amazon nation.

Current private initiatives can convert about 1.5 million hectares of pasture land per year, Perosa said -- a number the government wants to supercharge with backing from Brazilian financial institutions.

Lula, the country's left-wing president, has made environmentalism and the defense of the Amazon rainforest key policy concerns.

At the same time, agriculture remains a massive cornerstone of the economy, with powerful political influence.

Deforestation of the Amazon -- often from farmers, miners and cattle ranchers -- increased notably under his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.

Lula has promised an end to illegal deforestation by 2030.

Brazil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Known as &quot;Joker Monir&quot; in the circus scene, 49-year-old Mohammad Monir, on his stilts strides across a field at a programme in Dhaka recently. Photo: Courtesy

Tales of Bangladesh’s vanishing circus artists

49m | Features
Gregor Roy-Chowdhury and his cousin Mrinal Roy-Chowdhury, the third of four sons of Sudhanaya Roy-Chowdhury, the lone member of the family who decided to stay back in Bangladesh. Photo: Kushal Ray/Courtesy

From Transylvania to Gopalganj: One man’s effort to rediscover his roots

2h | Panorama
Improper drainage system often leads to severe waterlogging in Dhaka during periods of heavy rainfall. Photo: Ashraful Rafid

Resilient Cities Index: A reminder for Dhaka

2h | Panorama
Otters assist fishermen by driving fish out from under aquatic plants, allowing the fishermen to easily catch them in nets. Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

Otter fishing: A centuries-old tradition survives in a Bangladeshi village

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

15h | TBS World
The UK economy will slow for another 2 years

The UK economy will slow for another 2 years

13h | TBS Economy
Smartphone sales up 5% year-on-year

Smartphone sales up 5% year-on-year

14h | TBS Economy
Damage to transport sector due to fire and vandalism is 37 crore tk

Damage to transport sector due to fire and vandalism is 37 crore tk

16h | TBS Economy