Brazil at risk of unrest more severe than 6 Jan US riots, warns elections chief

World+Biz

Reuters
07 July, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 11:33 am

Related News

Brazil at risk of unrest more severe than 6 Jan US riots, warns elections chief

Brazil's far-right President, Jair Bolsonaro, has cast doubts on the voting system, without evidence, going as far as threatening to reject an unfavorable outcome in the elections

Reuters
07 July, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 11:33 am
Demonstrators protest against far-right President Jair Bolsonaro&#039;s administration in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 2, 2021. The banner with the image of President Bolsonaro reads: &quot;Out corrupt.&quot; REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Demonstrators protest against far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's administration in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 2, 2021. The banner with the image of President Bolsonaro reads: "Out corrupt." REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Brazil is at risk of facing a more serious incident than the 6 Jan 2021 attack on the US Capitol, said the head of the country's Electoral Court, Edson Fachin, on Wednesday ahead of the presidential election in October.

His remarks follow the latest polls that show Brazil's far-right President, Jair Bolsonaro, trailing behind former leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ahead of the elections.

Bolsonaro has cast doubts on the voting system, without evidence, going as far as threatening to reject an unfavorable outcome in the elections. 

"We may experience an episode even more severe than the 6 January (attack) on the Capitol," Fachin said in a presentation at the Wilson Center in Washington.

Fachin also warned he will not accept any interference in the electoral process. The involvement of Brazil's armed forces in the presidential race has to be cooperative and must never be interfering, he said.

Earlier this year, the electoral court created a transparency commission with representatives of several public institutions, including the military, to ensure greater security for the voting process.

Military leaders have broadly said the armed forces will respect any election result. Still, some military officials have echoed Bolsonaro's comments about potential weaknesses in Brazil's voting system.

"Evidently, we will not accept this type of circumstance. Collaboration yes, intervention never," Fachin said.

Top News

Brazil / election / Jair Bolsonaro

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farsim is keen on listening to what his clients really want; in this profession attention is key. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Making it as an audio engineer

2h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Applystart: Helping students navigate the maze of foreign university applications

3h | Pursuit
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

1d | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Load shedding is back

Load shedding is back

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Has Russia gained anything in its invasion of Ukraine?

4h | Videos
Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

16h | Videos
Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south

5
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM

6
File Photo: BSS
Energy

India pulls out of LoC funding for part of Rooppur power transmission work