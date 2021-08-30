Brazil president Bolsonaro says Biden govt is leftist, 'obsessed with environment'

World+Biz

Reuters
30 August, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2021, 10:19 pm

Related News

Brazil president Bolsonaro says Biden govt is leftist, 'obsessed with environment'

Bolsonaro said the Brazilian government has recently had contacts with the US government regarding Latin America and said the US supports democracies in the region

Reuters
30 August, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2021, 10:19 pm
FILE PHOTO: Brazil&#039;s President Jair Bolsonaro attends the ceremony of National Volunteer Day at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends the ceremony of National Volunteer Day at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday the government of US President Joe Biden "tends to the left" and is obsessed about the environment.

Bolsonaro said the Brazilian government has recently had contacts with the US government regarding Latin America and said the US supports democracies in the region.

Top News / Politics

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro / Brazil / environment / Biden Presidency / Joe Biden / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

3h | Videos
Wastage rate increasing in RMG

Wastage rate increasing in RMG

3h | Videos
Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

3h | Videos
Metrorail in performance test

Metrorail in performance test

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

5
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

6
Photo: Collected from Sajeeb Wazed‘s verified Facebook page.
Economy

Next step of digital Bangladesh is cashless society: Joy