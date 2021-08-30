Brazil president Bolsonaro says Biden govt is leftist, 'obsessed with environment'

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends the ceremony of National Volunteer Day at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday the government of US President Joe Biden "tends to the left" and is obsessed about the environment.

Bolsonaro said the Brazilian government has recently had contacts with the US government regarding Latin America and said the US supports democracies in the region.