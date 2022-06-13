Brazil police says reports that British journalist was found dead are not correct

World+Biz

Reuters
13 June, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 08:23 pm

Related News

Brazil police says reports that British journalist was found dead are not correct

Reuters
13 June, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 08:23 pm
Police officers and rescue team members stand on a boat during the search operation for British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, who went missing while reporting in a remote and lawless part of the Amazon rainforest, near the border with Peru, in Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil on 12 June 2022. Photo: Reuters
Police officers and rescue team members stand on a boat during the search operation for British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, who went missing while reporting in a remote and lawless part of the Amazon rainforest, near the border with Peru, in Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil on 12 June 2022. Photo: Reuters

Brazil's federal police said on Monday that reports that the bodies of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira had been found in the Amazon were not correct.

Police said in a statement that only biological material and belongings of the missing men had been found so far, as previously announced. News outlet G1 had reported earlier in the day, quoting Phillips' wife, that the two men had been found dead.

Top News

British journalist / Amazon rainforest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The pandemic could finally turn remote work into a permanent reality but managers are eager for a return to office. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s futurist bookshelf needs Alvin Toffler 

8h | Panorama
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

9h | Panorama
GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

8h | Brands
Walton fridges: Modern technology for fresh food

Walton fridges: Modern technology for fresh food

9h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How much financial damage was done by Sitakunda fire?

How much financial damage was done by Sitakunda fire?

2h | Videos
Zayed Khan did not disturb me: Moushumi

Zayed Khan did not disturb me: Moushumi

3h | Videos
Find out how to dress in the new office

Find out how to dress in the new office

4h | Videos
South City's initiative to free Dhaka from pollution, traffic jams

South City's initiative to free Dhaka from pollution, traffic jams

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

3
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?