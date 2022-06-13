Brazil police says reports that British journalist was found dead are not correct

Police officers and rescue team members stand on a boat during the search operation for British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, who went missing while reporting in a remote and lawless part of the Amazon rainforest, near the border with Peru, in Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil on 12 June 2022. Photo: Reuters

Brazil's federal police said on Monday that reports that the bodies of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira had been found in the Amazon were not correct.

Police said in a statement that only biological material and belongings of the missing men had been found so far, as previously announced. News outlet G1 had reported earlier in the day, quoting Phillips' wife, that the two men had been found dead.